COVID cases cross 1,000 in latest outbreak across California prisons

This report is written by the Covid In-Custody Project which partners with the Davis Vanguard to bring reporting on the pandemic in California’s county jails and Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) to the public eye. Refer to our website to view and download the raw data.

As of June 30, 2022 there are 701 active COVID-19 cases across CDCR’s 35 state prisons. Since the pandemic emerged, the CDCR has reported 77,368 total cases and 254 deaths.

Overall, 34 CDCR facilities have at least one active case in custody

Madera County’s Central CA Women’s Facility (CCWF) has reported 80 active cases, the highest active cases across all facilities

Monterey County’s Correctional Training Facility (CTF), Sacramento County’s Folsom State Prison (FSP) and Solano County’s CA State Prison, Solano (SOL) have the lowest testing rate — only 17% of the population underwent testing in the last 14 days

Across all CDCR facilities, 81% of the incarcerated population is fully vaccinated and 59% of them are either boosted or not yet eligible for the booster. 73% of staff members are fully vaccinated and 41% of them are either boosted or not yet eligible for the booster.

San Quentin (SQ) has the highest population vaccination rate of 94%, while Wasco State Prison (WSP) has the lowest population vaccination rate of 50%.

CA Medical Facility (CMF) and California Health Care Facility (CHCF) have the highest staff vaccination rate of 89% while CA Correctional Center (CCC), and High Desert State Prison (HDSP) have the lowest staff vaccination rate of 50%

Note: The raw data for the number of partially and fully vaccinated individuals has been rounded up to the nearest whole number.

Source: https://covidincustody.org/data -> Access Raw Data Files -> CDCR

By Claire Beckwith & Aparna Komarla