CA Governor Signs New Law that Allows Suits against Gun Makers

PC: Thomas Def with Unsplash

By The Vanguard Staff

SACRAMENTO, CA – California’s governor Tuesday signed into law a measure that would allow—as of July 1, 2023—anyone, from individuals to district attorneys to the CA attorney general, to sue firearms makers.

AB 1594, authored by Assemblymember Phil Ting (D-SF), will allow the suits if they are harmed from the firearms, said Ting, who said he expects the bill to be challenged in court.

Ting added gun violence is the leading cause of death of youth in the U.S., noting, in a prepared statement, “For far too long, the firearms industry has enjoyed federal immunity from civil lawsuits, providing them no incentive for them to follow our laws.”

He added, “Hitting their bottom line may finally compel them to step up to reduce gun violence by preventing illegal sales and theft.”

“Our kids, families and communities deserve streets free of gun violence and gun makers must be held accountable for their role in this crisis. Nearly every industry is held liable when people are hurt or killed by their products — guns should be no different,” said Newsom, who received a package of gun control bills after continuing gun violence in the U.S.

Attorney General Rob Bonta said, in a statement, “In California, we refuse to settle with thoughts and prayers as innocent lives are lost—we demand and will deliver urgent action, now,” adding there have been more mass shootings this year than there “have been days in the year.”

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

