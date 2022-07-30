Candidate Emerges in District 4 City Council Race

Editor’s note: the following is an announcement from Adam Morrill, who is running for City Council in Davis, District 4.

I’m pleased to formally announce my candidacy for Davis City Council, District 4.

I was born and raised in the Bay Area where I met my high school sweetheart and wife of 22 years. We both came to Davis as undergraduates and after graduating decided this is where we wanted to raise our family. I have been active in the community as a volunteer firefighter, CPR instructor, basketball coach, and AYSO referee. I have spent 25 years of my life as a Davis resident (20 of which as a homeowner) and I have witnessed the gradual decay of a once prosperous city due to neglect and a lack of vision and planning.

I’ve entered the race because I am a solution and results oriented person and I want Davis to be a place where my kids want to raise their own families and where they can afford to own their own home. I want to fix our crumbling roads and sidewalks and ensure there are fiscally responsible plans to maintain them. We need to proactively maintain our urban forest, greenbelts and parks so that they can remain one of the great assets of our city. I want to work with local businesses to revitalize our downtown to make it a destination for our residents and visitors to Davis.

We need leaders who push for strategic infill development that will provide entry level housing to young families and workers, as well as dedicated Affordable Housing, not unaffordable housing that permanently destroys prime farmland. We need leaders that will work cooperatively with our local non-profits, faith-based organizations, and the county to address the homeless crisis in our city. They are the experts and should take the lead, while we should support them rather than wasting funds and trying to duplicate their efforts.

We need leaders who will provide innovative support and resources for our public safety staff to effectively deal with violent and property crime while also actively engaging and building partnerships within the community to compassionately attend to the issues associated with homelessness and mental health. We need leaders who will not just give lip service to attaining carbon neutrality by 2040, but lead by example with the city taking concrete steps NOW to immediately lower the city’s carbon footprint.

I am the person to do the job, and that’s why I am running for Davis City Council, District 4.