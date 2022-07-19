Commentary: Why Housing Remains a Social Justice Issue

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

This week the NY Times’ Ezra Klein brings home for me once again a key factor—that the American dream or a middle-class lifestyle remains out of reach for many, and it really centers again and still around housing policy.

He noted that in February 2020, right before the pandemic hit, The Atlantic published a piece on the affordability crisis that “was souring a seemingly strong economy.”

“In one of the best decades the American economy has ever recorded, families were bled dry by landlords, hospital administrators, university bursars and child-care centers,” Annie Lowrey wrote. “For millions, a roaring economy felt precarious or downright terrible.”

Klein notes current and alarming inflation at 9.1 percent, and he also notes, “We papered over the affordability crisis with low prices for consumer goods, soaring asset values that kept richer Americans happy, subsidies for some Americans at certain times and mountains of debt: housing debt and student-loan debt and medical debt that kept the working class semi-afloat. But none of this addressed the core problem. For far too long, the prices of the things we need most have been growing far faster than inflation.”

Klein notes, “The political party that dominates this next era will be the one that shares the public’s fury and puts prices at the center of its agenda.”

He raises an interesting point and, without stating it, it is probably why the left is going to get buried here in the next election and maybe beyond that with working class people. Although the right is really just as bad at this.

Klein writes, “If liberals look, they’ll find no end of ideas for bringing down prices across the economy.”

“I’ve been pulling my hair out about this stuff for years,” Dean Baker, one of the founders of the liberal Center for Economic and Policy Research, told me. “We can’t just accept markets as structured and then use tax and subsidy policy to make it less bad. A real big problem with progressives is we treat the market problems as givens rather than restructure those markets.”

Baker argues that the supposed division between market and government is a false one.

“The idea of a free market is nonsense,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of fun with libertarians who say they want the government out of markets. And I say, ‘Oh, you don’t want to have corporations anymore?’ Those are legal entities.”

Klein writes, “I’ve long liked Baker’s arguments for two reasons. First, they apply basic economic principles fairly, which is rarely true in politics. He’s relentless about deploying the arguments that are often used against government intervention on behalf of the poor to criticize ongoing interventions on behalf of the rich. Second, they slice through the ideological morass of markets versus governments to ask the more fundamental question: Who are our markets structured to serve?”

Housing, as Klein points out, is hard to build in dense cities which are dominated by blue Democrats. That is “in large part because government has made it hard to build.”

“Blue places have chosen to make their housing supply inelastic — to use econ speak — and red places, by and large, have allowed housing markets to continue functioning and for supply to respond when there’s an increase in demand,” Jenny Schuetz, the author of Fixer-Upper: How to Repair America’s Broken Housing Systems, told Klein.

On the other hand, Klein points out, “drug prices are high because Republicans support expansive patent protections but won’t let the government use its purchasing power to bargain down prices, which is how virtually every other rich nation holds down costs. We’re granting monopolies on one end and refusing to use purchasing power on the other.”

Personally, I think Klein nails a lot of this, but misses a key component here. Housing is the real barrier here. Because while other consumer goods and increasing costs harm the working class and middle class far more than the rich, housing is the key to building wealth and by locking the working class and increasingly portions of the middle class out of wealth building, as we are harming their ability to gain real middle-class status.

We used to do this based on government lending policies—where government agencies would basically lock Black Americans out of white neighborhoods.

As the book Policing Chicago by Simon Balto notes, “The HOLC constantly gave black urban neighborhoods D rating, coloring them in red when drawing the maps of cities. Following the lead, the FHA consistently drew red lines around those same neighborhoods (redlining them), marking them as high-risk and unsuitable for federally insured loans.”

It continues, “It similarly treated neighborhoods that were racially mixed or transitioning as high-risk, slapping them with C ratings and forecasting that they would soon be downgraded to the bottom.”

Simon Balto notes that these pieces of housing policy are central to understanding why white Chicago residents resisted Black migration so vociferously during the 1940s and 1950s. In fact, Chicago was not alone, which paved the way for modern residential patterns as covered so eloquently in Richard Rothstein’s Color of Law.

Balto argues, “When black people moved into white neighborhoods, the official rating of those communities almost instantly dropped, which depreciated the value of white homes in the open market.”

While Shelley v. Kraemer put an end to official redlining in 1948, price inflation on homes has made residential segregation every bit as present—maybe even more so than it was in the 40s and 50s. In 1950 the median home price was 2.2 times the average annual income, now it’s six times that average annual income and that doesn’t even take into account the growing disparity in average annual income and the fact that, for huge swaths of Americans, wages have stagnated or declined in real terms over the last half century.

Klein is right, “For far too long, the prices of the things we need most have been growing far faster than inflation.”

True. But housing is access to the ability to generate real wealth and that has increasingly locked huge swaths of Americans out of wealth building and out of true middle-class America.