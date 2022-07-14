Downtown Davis Specific Plan Draft EIR Review Period Underway

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – The city is finally restarting the process for approving the Downtown Davis Specific Plan, with a notice of availability of the Draft EIR and a public comment period of the Draft EIR from July 14 through September 16.

A Planning Commission public meeting to provide comments is scheduled for September 14, 2022. The public can read a copy – here.

The long process has been in a sort of limbo since late 2020/ early 2021. The Downtown Plan Advisory Commission (DPAC) put together a draft plan based on the input of citizens who completed their portion of the process in January 2020. The Planning Commission held a series of meetings into 2021.

According to the notice put out by the city, “The proposed project is intended to implement the community’s vision for the Downtown for reinvestment and future development through a 2040 horizon year and to achieve the community’s underlying goal of sustainability through safe multi-modal transportation, public access, adaptability to the future, guided by a form-based development approach.”

This proposal would replace the current Core Area Specific Plan which was adopted more than 25 years ago in 1996.

Staff notes that it “includes more regulatory authority, largely through the Form-Based Code.”

Staff writes, “Once adopted, the Specific Plan would serve as the overarching land use policy document and provide new zoning and development standards that guide long term development and infrastructure and foster a vibrant Downtown Davis with a mix of residential and non-residential uses. As such, the proposed project would consolidate or amend several existing plans and regulations which exist in the city of Davis.”

The proposed plan would allow for the addition of 1000 residential units and 600,000 square feet of nonresidential development in the area by 2040.

“Because the project area is largely built out, the proposed project assumes development would occur as either infill of vacant lots, or as redevelopment of existing buildings or additional building on underutilized sites,” staff writes.

The Form-Based Code is the primary mechanism to implement the Specific Plan.

“The proposed project includes eight primary land use designations and related development standards, with additional regulations pertaining to existing historic resources and various design elements,” staff writes. “Building configurations and maximum heights would include detached, attached, and a mix of both detached and attached, with heights ranging from between two- and five-stories with limited seven-story buildings permitted in select areas.”

This is a much denser vision for the downtown where many blocks are lined with single or at most two story buildings.

The proposed project also “The proposed project includes several mobility provisions which encourage improvements to the public realm through a downtown circulation plan incorporated into the proposed project.”

Staff notes, “These improvements would include preserving a safe and enjoyable pedestrian network, promotion of bicycling and transit, and the concentration of automobile transit on thoroughfare roadways. Improvements include streetscape improvements, grade-separated bicycle and pedestrian crossings, signalized intersections, intersection reconfiguration, protected and shared-use cycle tracks, and signal coordination.”

In December of 2019, DPAC made a series of specific recommendations: