Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 145: UC Davis Law Professor Irene Joe

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Podcast
Leave a comment
275 Views
Share:

UC Davis Law Professor Irene Joe has had an interesting experience – born in Nigeria, grew up in Texas, and came to California for law school.  After law school she worked doing death penalty work with the Equal Justice Initiative and Bryan Stevenson.

From there, she ended up working as a public defender in New Orleans and experiencing the post-Katrina world there and then back to California to become a law professor at UC Davis.

Listen as she discusses the importance of President Biden’s Supreme Court nomination, the controversy of critical race theory, and public defender caseload and much more.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for