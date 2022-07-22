First Davis Voter-Approved Residential Neighborhood in 20 Years Breaks Ground

Special to the Vanguard

Davis, CA — Family-owned homebuilder, DeNova Homes of Concord, CA, has purchased 247 lots at the new Bretton Woods neighborhood. A groundbreaking celebration is scheduled at the site of Bretton Woods on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 5:30pm.

Bretton Woods, situated north of Covell Boulevard and just west of Sutter Davis Hospital, will become home to primarily residents 55 and older who are looking for a right-sized house with easy access to important amenities.

Davis-based Housing Provider David Taormino has designed the subdivision with features that will serve residents as well as become a destination that regularly attracts visitors of all ages to enjoy its unique offerings.

“DeNova Homes is the ideal builder. A Bay Area, family-owned company with innovative style, who can implement the vision of a senior neighborhood specifically designed for the Baby Boomer generation,” said Taormino. “Bretton Woods is different than any other senior development in the Sacramento region.”

DeNova Homes will offer a range of one-story homes from 1,195 square foot cottage style duplexes, 1,225 to1,337 square foot bungalows, and 1,405 to 1,875 greenway facing homes. Additionally, 51 custom home sites will be offered by the developer.

Bretton Woods will ultimately become a community with 345 homes as well as 150 affordable senior apartments. The self-contained neighborhood will have a privately-owned health club that will be open to the public, restaurant, and medical office space. It will also have an assisted living and memory care facility at the corner of Risling Court and Covell Boulevard.

“We are excited to see this long-awaited project move forward to help meet the needs of Davis seniors and families, initially with market-rate housing built by DeNova Homes and subsequently with 150 units of affordable housing,” said City Councilmember Dan Carson. “We welcome a new partner, DeNova Homes, to our City and look forward to collaborating with them on the first ever housing project built with voter approval with the passage of Measure L in 2018.”

The groundbreaking commemorates a long process that began with voters approving Measure L in November 2018, two years after a formal application. Approval of this measure by local voters led to the annexation of the 75 acres and initiated the formal planning and design process. That election followed 37 city commission and council meetings where elected and appointed officials along with the public reviewed the senior neighborhood proposal and addressed an unmet need — a dynamic neighborhood geared towards active adults who want to remain in Davis and age in place. Most homes have a pre-designed caregiver suite available

“We are changing the design of a traditional senior neighborhood so that it complements the Davis ethos of both rightsizing and encouraging an active lifestyle for existing Davis seniors,” stated Taormino.