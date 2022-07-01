Breaking News
Judge Tosses Charges, Ruling Prosecution Failed to ID Accused in Crime

By Michele Chadwick

WOODLAND, CA – Yolo County Superior Court Judge Tom M. Dyer this week dismissed all charges against an accused man, ruling the prosecution did not establish the man violated a restraining order or attempted to dissuade a witness.

The alleged victim claimed the accused, her ex-boyfriend, called her from an unknown number and threatened her. After the call, she claimed he sent her threatening texts.

Police Officer Nevard Avagyen testified the alleged victim showed her the texts on Jan. 9, 2019, the day she received them. According to Officer Avagyen, the texts included threats to kill the victim and her current boyfriend unless she dropped the charges.

The alleged victim currently has a domestic violence case against her ex-boyfriend and has a restraining order against him.

Deputy District Attorney Gustavo Figueroa attempted to establish the accused as the individual on the phone, harassing the victim, based on the accused’s prior history with the victim.

However, Judge Dyer believed the prosecution failed to establish the accused was the one who texted the alleged victim, and dismissed the charges.

