LA District Attorney Gascón Announces Murder Charges in Double Murder Case

By Jaanvi Kaur

LOS ANGELES, CA – District Attorney for Los Angeles County George Gascón announced this week his office had charged two men allegedly connected to the deaths of Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola and Christy Giles.

David Brian Pearce and Brandt Walter Osborn were charged for the murder of the two women whose bodies were found last November, apparently drugged during a night out and, after becoming incapacitated, left outside separate hospitals. They were left there for more than 12 hours. Both deaths were listed as homicides.

In announcing the charges Gascón stated, “I recognize that these charges are a small consolation to the friends and family members of Ms. Arzola and Ms. Giles. I’m sure that they want to know what happened to their loved ones and why. Today we are one step closer in the search for that truth. And although we know nothing can bring these daughters and friends back to us, I promise that my office will do everything in its power to hold those who harmed them accountable.”

The DA added, “I also ask that any other potential survivors listening today join us in stepping forward to report any information they may have related to these two defendants. My office and our Bureau of Victims Services stand ready to listen, assist and support you. You are not alone.”

Pearce, 40, was charged with two counts of murder and two counts of sale/transport/furnish of a controlled substance.

In previous altercations, Pearce was charged with multiple counts of sexual assault from seven victims spanning a 13-year period.

Osborn, 42, was charged with two counts of accessory after the fact.

The two men are expected to be arraigned July 11.