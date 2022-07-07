Man Claims Unlawful Search, but Judge Sets Trial Anyway in Drug Case

By Veronica Miller

MODESTO, CA – Although the accused complained arresting officers conducted an unlawful search, Judge Carrie Stephens found a drug-related felony case against Shawn Reid should be set for trial after Reid’s preliminary hearing Tuesday at Stanislaus County Superior Court.

Reid is being charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm.

Officer Justin Canatsy testified that, on the night of the incident, he saw about 12 people at the scene, including Reid who allegedly passed off his backpack to an underage minor.

In the backpack, said the officer, there was marijuana, and supplies that can be linked to the intent to sale of marijuana. There were papers and items that linked the backpack to Reid.

Officer Canatsy said he suspected that the backpack would have been handed off to the minor because the minor would look the least suspicious carrying those items. Officer Canatsy added this happens frequently with people carrying prohibited items when they have a previous felony—they often will have someone who looks the least suspicious carry it.

The next witness, Officer Edgar Villalpando, said that when he arrived there was a small group of men, and he noted there were a couple handguns there as well. He stated that upon arrival he had contact with Reid who was on active parole.

Officer Villalpando then took Reid to conduct a search, to which Reid protested, declaring the search violated his rights. During the search a white powder alleged was also found in his pocket.

Reid also actively resisted Officer Villalpando during the search and as he was being put into the back of the car, alleged the officer.

Reid will be back in court on July 18.