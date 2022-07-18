Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Man Pleads No Contest to Domestic Violence; Felony Charges Reduced to Misdemeanors

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Court Watch, Yolo County
Leave a comment
234 Views
Share:

By Taylor Smith

WOODLAND, CA – A man accused of domestic violence against his spouse/cohabitant pleaded no contest Friday here in Yolo County Superior Court after his charges were reduced to misdemeanors and a few consequences.

Judge Tom Dyer seemed in high spirits upon beginning this hearing because there was to be a resolution for the case, and no trial. He moved straight into reading off the agreement for the court.

Deputy Public Defender James Bradford, representing the accused (not named because the Vanguard does not identify accused in non-felony cases) informed the court of the standard terms of the agreement, which included probation, community service and basic fines.

Bradford asked that the fines and other sentences be reduced because the accused just recently got a job and is willing to comply with the agreement. He also informed the judge that the accused has nine days credit for his time served in custody.

Deputy District Attorney Alex Kian did not outwardly dispute any of Bradford’s requests, but he added a request that restitution be determined out of an abundance of caution in favor of the victim for whom he was writing a criminal protective order. 

The accused gave his plea of no contest, and Judge Dyer quickly moved to dismiss the first two counts, which included threatening a crime with intent to terrorize with an enhancement for use of a deadly weapon and assault likely to produce great bodily injury, respectively.

Left charged—but reduced to misdemeanors—were inflicting corporal injury upon a spouse or cohabitant and obstructing or resisting an executive officer.

Judge Dyer determined that for these charges the accused would be sentenced to nine days in the county jail, which the accused has already garnered with time in custody pretrial.

The accused was then given three years of probation, anger management counseling, one day of community service, and a no harassment order to protect the victim. His restitution was left to be determined.

Upon closing the hearing, the judge reminded the accused that he is not to disturb the peace of the victim ever again.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Taylor is a second year student at UC Davis pursuring a degree in Communication with a minor in Philosophy. She plans to graduate in 2023 and hopes to attend law school post-graduation to explore her many passions.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for