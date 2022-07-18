Man Pleads No Contest to Domestic Violence; Felony Charges Reduced to Misdemeanors

By Taylor Smith

WOODLAND, CA – A man accused of domestic violence against his spouse/cohabitant pleaded no contest Friday here in Yolo County Superior Court after his charges were reduced to misdemeanors and a few consequences.

Judge Tom Dyer seemed in high spirits upon beginning this hearing because there was to be a resolution for the case, and no trial. He moved straight into reading off the agreement for the court.

Deputy Public Defender James Bradford, representing the accused (not named because the Vanguard does not identify accused in non-felony cases) informed the court of the standard terms of the agreement, which included probation, community service and basic fines.

Bradford asked that the fines and other sentences be reduced because the accused just recently got a job and is willing to comply with the agreement. He also informed the judge that the accused has nine days credit for his time served in custody.

Deputy District Attorney Alex Kian did not outwardly dispute any of Bradford’s requests, but he added a request that restitution be determined out of an abundance of caution in favor of the victim for whom he was writing a criminal protective order.

The accused gave his plea of no contest, and Judge Dyer quickly moved to dismiss the first two counts, which included threatening a crime with intent to terrorize with an enhancement for use of a deadly weapon and assault likely to produce great bodily injury, respectively.

Left charged—but reduced to misdemeanors—were inflicting corporal injury upon a spouse or cohabitant and obstructing or resisting an executive officer.

Judge Dyer determined that for these charges the accused would be sentenced to nine days in the county jail, which the accused has already garnered with time in custody pretrial.

The accused was then given three years of probation, anger management counseling, one day of community service, and a no harassment order to protect the victim. His restitution was left to be determined.

Upon closing the hearing, the judge reminded the accused that he is not to disturb the peace of the victim ever again.

