Monday Morning Thoughts: Folks Will Yell Democracy, but Davis Has Generally Appointed to Fill Vacancies

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA –This week the Davis City Council will decide what they will do once Mayor Lucas Frerichs steps down in January from the city council to serve on the County Board of Supervisors. Just as his predecessor Don Saylor, the council will most likely appoint a replacement to fill out the nearly two years of Frerichs’ term.

Some citizens have pushed for a more democratic process, but in 2011, the council used the appointment process to select Dan Wolk to replace Don Saylor.

Ben Madson twice served on the Davis City Council from 1939 to 1947 and 1957 to 1960, when he was appointed. He served as Mayor 1947-48 and took a stand in favor of allowing Japanese Americans to return to the community.

Richard Weinstock was appointed in 1972. Norm Woodbury, according to Growing Pains, “announced plans to step down even though he had two years remaining on his term, because he had decided to take a job in San Francisco with the California Judicial Council.”

The result was that when three new councilmembers were elected, they would join holdover Maynard Skinner in selecting a replacement.

Writes Mike Fitch, “One obvious solution for the council was to select Miller, since he finished fourth, but Poulos, Holdstock and Black discarded that idea. In the end, the council voted to fill the slot with Rich Weinstock, a 27-year-old personnel supervisor for Pacific Telephone Co. who served as chairman of the Veterans’ Memorial Building Committee. The decision frustrated those who favored appointing a minority or someone with closer ties to student interests, but helped balance the council politically, and was seen as a conciliatory move toward the business community.”

In 1978, Richard Farrell was appointed to council—a close friend and ally of Bob Black. He served from 1978 to 1980.

Since 2000, we have also seen three appointments. In 2002, Keltie Jones was appointed to fill the term vacated by John Poulos, who moved from the district. She would then be elected in her own right in November 2003 and announced in 2007 that she would not seek another term.

She told the Davis Enterprise in 2007, “I have also learned that I have no taste for the political maneuvering that accompanies an elected position in this town, and I have no desire to participate in another campaign.”

More recently, the school board twice appointed Joy Klineberg to vacant seats. First in 2018, she was selected to replace Madhavi Sunder. Then in 2020, she was selected to replace Cindy Pickett, however, petitioners overturned that decision, and the position was vacant until November when Vigdis Asmundson was elected to fill that seat.

What is interesting is that the only time we could find where there was an election in Davis to fill an appointment is when the voters petitioned it in 2020—and that option, interestingly is not available for city council seats.

Of course, just because we have always done something one way is no reason to continue doing so.

The biggest reason that will be cited is cost. The city estimates the cost of the election would be approximately $80,000 to $130,000. Funds would come from the General Fund.

What is the cost of democracy, one might ask? After all, we are in a community with a relatively serious economic shortfall and yet, the council has recently approved the purchase of a ladder truck with not only steep one-time costs, but ongoing personnel costs running over $1 million per year. This is a one-time expenditure of less than one-tenth of that.

I would also point out that both sides expended a comparable total for a ballot argument dispute over a few words. Maybe we can get the litigants of that case to also cover the cost for democracy in this instance?

I also have a modest proposal that does not involve babies. If the council wishes to avoid the costs of a special election, perhaps they should appoint Larry Guenther to fill Lucas Frerichs position. That would likely quell most of the reservations from those arguing for an election. Plus Guenther has now twice run for council, most recently finishing runner up to Lucas Frerichs.

It’s a thought as it would fill the council’s desire to avoid the cost of the election and yet placate the vocal critics who would argue that the current process is patently unfair and supports the status quo.

Interestingly, it seems that part of the motivation in 1972 with naming Weinstock was to placate the business community at a time when the progressives had just taken over in an historic election that changed the course of city politics forever. At the time, the council could afford to be magnanimous because the progressives had the clear majority. Just as the status quo could largely do the same and retain voting control.

Honestly, the cost of an election is relatively low and it’s a one-time cost. That should not be the reason that the council goes with an appointment process.

That said, I think the most likely course of action would be for the council to appoint someone to council and then the voters can decide in 2024 what to do with the seat.