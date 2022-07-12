Breaking News
Progressive Boston District Attorney Candidate Ricardo Arroyo Nabs Big Endorsement

in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice
PC: votearroyo.com

By Delilah Hammons

BOSTON, MASS – Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo has just announced his campaign for District Attorney in Suffolk County—if he should win, Arroyo would be the first Latino District Attorney in Massachusetts.

In a statement from Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, she endorsed Arroyo, noting, “Our criminal legal system is broken, and our communities deserve and demand a leader in the District Attorney’s office focused on true justice.”

Pressley added, “Ricardo Arroyo will be that leader. Throughout his career, as a public defender and a Boston City Councilor, he has litigated and legislated with an intentional focus on centering the humanity and dignity of everyone in Boston, and I know he’ll bring that same commitment to the DA’s office. I’m proud to endorse his campaign.” 

Councilor Arroyo responded by saying, “I am deeply honored to be endorsed by Congresswoman Pressley,” who, he said, “leads with honesty, courage, and urgency about the most pressing issues we face as a society.”

Arroyo added, “We share a vision for a justice system that reduces crime while addressing the injustice of racial and class disparities. As DA, I will continue partnering with her to create a justice system that centers healing, safety, and accountability for all communities.”

Arroyo, according to local news reports, launched his campaign Feb. 8, and has already earned multiple endorsements from local leaders, and a recent series of high-profile endorsements in which Pressley is the latest.

