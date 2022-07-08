Prominent Civil Rights Attorneys Back Alameda DA Candidate Price; Opponent Takes $$ from Law Enforcement

By Shady Gonzalez and Aryal Aglugub

OAKLAND, CA – Supporters for district attorney candidates here in Alameda County couldn’t be more different.

The prominent civil rights lawyers in the John Burris Law Office—which recently won a $21 million verdict on behalf of the family of Elena “Ebbie” Mondragon, who was killed by police in a traffic stop—have announced they are supporting Pamela Price for DA.

Price said she appreciates the backing of attorneys Melissa Nold, Patrick Bueldna, and Adante Pointer, who sued on behalf of the Mondragon family after Fremont Police Sgt. Jeremy Miskella shot 16-year-old Elena in March, 2017.

Price has repeatedly held the position that accepting police association money and endorsements is a conflict of interest for district attorneys.

That position is consistent with a resolution passed in 2020 by the Alameda County Democratic Party that urges all democratic parties to refuse any contributions and endorsements from any police officer, peace officer, deputy sheriff or correctional officer association.

According to Price, her opponent for the Alameda DA position, Terry Wiley, has continuously accepted and promoted his endorsements from the Alameda County Chiefs of Police and Sheriff’s Association.

Sgt. Miskella shot at the vehicle in which Elena was a passenger in 2017, violating every protocol regarding NOT shooting at a moving car. Elena was an innocent bystander in this, and was not accused of any crime or wanted by the police.

Additionally, none of the officers had their body cameras on, and Elena’s death was the second altercation with an in-custody death, and the Fremont police department. At the time of her death, Elena was also pregnant.

More than coincidentally, Sgt. Miskella was President of the Fremont Police Officers Association (POA) during the time of this incident.

And, the POA contributed $10,000 to the campaign of DA Nancy O’Malley, who eventually cleared Sgt. Miskella and the other officers involved in the case of Elena’s death.