Sunday Commentary: We Know How To Bring Back Families To Davis…

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – A week ago I noted that the recent citizen satisfaction survey showed a disconnect between public perception and some serious problems that the community faces with respect to issues like fiscal sustainability, housing, affordable, and the future of its schools.

Eileen Samitz jumped in to write: “ I find it astonishing that you continue to ignore that two decades of UCD neglecting to produce the on-campus housing that it needed for its students, which in turn pushed over 70% of its enormous student population off campus, which in turn has absorbed a disproportionate amount of Davis housing.”

She noted, “UCD’s negligence and poor planning continues,” and argued that the state has made available about $1.4 billion for additional student housing.

There is a lot to unpack here – and the Vanguard has certainly covered a lot on student housing and what has occurred at the state level.

But at this point I’m not sure that the student housing issue is really at the heart of the problem going forward.

As other commentors noted, the university has committed to getting to 48 percent on campus. I know a lot of people wanted to see them get to 50 percent on campus and all new student growth being supported by on-campus housing. Instead, they are at 48 percent with all new enrollment growth being supported by housing.

The City and University have a signed MOU that guarantees “that 100 percent of new enrollment will be housed on campus.”

According to the terms of the MOU, the university is required “to grow the number of on-campus beds available to students, starting with the LRDP baseline of 9,818 and building to at least 15,000 beds by fall 2023 (10,500 beds by fall 2019, and 12,500 beds by fall 2021).”

I know that some thing the language in the MOU is not strong enough, but it’s a pretty good indication that enrollment growth will be housed on campus rather than off-campus.

I say that as someone who agrees that the university has not done enough in the past on student housing and the city had not done enough in the past to ensure that UC Davis has kept its commitments.

I don’t necessarily agree that all new student housing should be based on campus – and in fact, ultimately, I think there is little difference between building south of Russell or north of Russell. But be that as it may, that issue should be resolved.

The bigger issue in my view are the issues that we addressed last week. We have a community that is increasingly expensive to live in – as is much of the region and we have pushed parents with school age children out of this community.

Can we address these problems?

The community says that affordable housing is a top concern – in fact by far the top concern.

30 percent cite, as their top concern, lack of affordable housing. Worse than that, on the satisfaction ratings, affordability of housing is listed only at 23 percent satisfied. With HALF the respondents saying they are very dissatisfied with the affordability of housing.

Those are similar numbers to what we saw in 2019. But what are they doing about it? You would think if the voters were concerned about affordable housing that they would support ways to build more housing, especially affordable housing, and we really haven’t seen that.

But here’s the disconnect. They still view the track of the city as being positive not negative.

And yet, the lack of affordable housing has serious impacts. We have seen a slow decline in the number of families with children that can move into Davis. That is putting pressure on the schools and ultimately going to lead to declining enrollment despite our efforts to prop up both enrollment through inter-district transfers and revenue through a series of parcel taxes.

The voters don’t seem to connect the lack of affordable housing and the decline of enrollment to the eventual quality of life. Some have pointed out that I have been complaining about this for over a decade—but that’s part of the problem, this is a slow burn. We are the frog in a pot of water that is slowly getting heated up.

That’s the real point that I was trying to make. I agree, the failure of the university to provide housing on campus (but also the failure of the city of Davis to approve student housing off-campus between 2002 and 2017) contributed to the encroachment of mini-dorms into single family homes. Hopefully with the renewed commitment by the university that bleeding will stop.

But that’s not enough. We need to build housing that people with children can actually live in.

There has been a lot of talk about the Cannery and its failure at least to date to attract families with children, one area of success is the former DACHA homes. I know in one segment of them at least, there are seven homes in an affordable housing cutout in South Davis – all seven are inhabited by families with school age children. And those are rental homes.

This is not rocket science. Finding affordable housing either as infill or on the periphery can bring back families with children. The community says that is what they want – but now it is time for everyone to step up.