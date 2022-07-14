Take a Moment to Support Our Work – Become a Sustaining Donor

Good journalism costs money. At the Vanguard, our growing team needs monthly supporters to be able to sustain itself.
In the next few months, we will be launching some very exciting projects. But we need your help to get there.
- We have a team of interns who are trained and supported by paid staff
- We are hoping to hire a team of investigative journalists
- We are looking at hiring a documentary filmmaker
- And we have our existing team of staff supporting this project
What we are asking for? $25 or more per month.
We need your help. Please become a sustaining donor at $25 a month or make a one-time donation to the cause.