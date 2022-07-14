Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Take a Moment to Support Our Work – Become a Sustaining Donor

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News
Leave a comment
13 Views
Share:
Photo by Andrew Neel on Unsplash

Good journalism costs money.  At the Vanguard, our growing team needs monthly supporters to be able to sustain itself.

In the next few months, we will be launching some very exciting projects.  But we need your help to get there.

  • We have a team of interns who are trained and supported by paid staff
  • We are hoping to hire a team of investigative journalists
  • We are looking at hiring a documentary filmmaker
  • And we have our existing team of staff supporting this project

What we are asking for?  $25 or more per month.

We need your help.  Please become a sustaining donor at $25 a month or make a one-time donation to the cause.

Go to: http://davisvanguard.networkforgood.com

Share:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for