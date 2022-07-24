Testimony by Victim Helps Convince Court Domestic Violence Accused Should Be Released to Treatment Program

By Stewart Lucas

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – After testimony by the victim in a domestic violence case Friday, SF County Superior Court Judge Marisa Chun decided to explore alternatives to pretrial detention in the case of the People v. Juan Carlos Alvarez.

Deputy District Attorney Samantha Adhikari is prosecuting Alvarez pending trial on a felony domestic violence charge.

DDA Adhikari argued Alvarez was slipping into old habits and that he should continue to be held in San Francisco County Jail until his case is tried. DDA Adhikari also raised concerns about Alvarez’s history of domestic violence.

The victim, who shall remain nameless, then came to the podium and told the court in a voice shaky from nervousness she believed in Alvarez’s ability to get on the right track.

It was noted Alvarez had recently completed a program at Father Alfred’s—an addiction treatment program with St. Anthony’s—and the victim believed the court should release Alvarez to Father Alfred’s.

Deputy Public Defender Eden Schwartz echoed the victim’s recommendation, stating Alvarez was sober and could benefit from a residential treatment program where he would not pose a danger to the public or the victim.

Judge Chun decided to grant the motion to hold the accused in jail pretrial only temporarily, pending the exploration of admitting Alvarez to a residential treatment program designed to address his addiction and history of violence. Judge Chun said she wanted Alvarez to lead a substance-free life.