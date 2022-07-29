Trump’s Public Safety and Crime Speech Urges Executions for Drug Sellers, Homeless Internment Camps

By Veronica Miller

WASHINGTON, DC- Former President Donald Trump discussed crime during his address Tuesday to the America First Policy Institute, presenting policy proposals—including urging executions for drug sellers and homeless internment camps—aimed at addressing crime and violence in the U.S.

Trump also discussed transgender athletes after the crowd seemed to agree with his view, said news reports.

“Our country is now a cesspool of crime. We have blood, death, and suffering on a scale once unthinkable because of the Democrat Party’s effort to destroy and dismantle law enforcement all throughout America,” said Trump

The Washington Post reported this sounded similar to previous speeches that he made during his presidential campaign. The Washington Post further noted this could be pointing to a possible campaign for the 2024 presidential election.

President of People For the American Way, Ben Jealous, released a statement following Trump’s speech stating, “Trump’s speech today on public safety was appalling.”

In his speech, Trump called for sham trials and summary executions for people who sell drugs and that internment camps should be set up for homeless people. He suggested the federal government override state and local officials and send in troops to control cities whenever it seems fit.

Jealous criticized Trump’s presidency, remembering the country faced some of the worst racial unrest. He added the country faced an epidemic of police misconduct and violence.

“There are few words to express the profound horror of watching an American politician and former President call openly for the kind of brutality America has historically condemned in authoritarian countries in other parts of the country,” said Jealous.

Jealous said Trump’s speech was a dangerous attempt to take advantage of the people who desire public safety, warning Trump’s speech shows that his vision for America puts everyone at risk.