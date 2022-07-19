Breaking News
Woman Allegedly Threatened Security Guard with Pepper Spray during TJ Maxx Robbery; Judge Calms Down, Releases Accused from Jail with No Required Bail

By Anna Olsen 

ALAMEDA, CA – Quanya Mico Clay was released on her own recognizance Monday morning here in Alameda County Superior Court for charges involving a robbery at T.J. Maxx in which she allegedly threatened a security guard with pepper spray.

Clay faces charges of second-degree robbery, petty theft of merchandise, possession of burglar’s tools and possession of a tear gas weapon that expels a projectile.

Judge Morris Jacobson expanded on the details of the robbery, explaining that Clay allegedly stole a large volume of merchandise and threatened—with pepper spray—the security guard who attempted to stop her at the door.

When Clay was arrested, police claim she had pepper spray in her backpack.

Judge Jacobson argued “there’s a pattern and practice of violent activity in the course of what are otherwise non-violent thefts. Anybody in stores that try to interfere with her stealing (is) likely to be confronted with a violent response from her.”

Defense Attorney Erin Kathleen Herrera convinced the judge to employ less restrictive alternatives to Clay’s pretrial situation.

Judge Jacobson agreed, releasing Clay on her own recognizance with no bail required, and ordered her to attend pretrial services Tuesday to be fitted for an ankle monitor and that she return to court Wednesday morning to confirm its placement with him.

Jacobson made clear the rules of her release which prohibits her from setting foot in any T.J. Maxx store or owning any dangerous weapons that could be used offensively in public.

Clay was ordered to appear in person for her arraignment on July 25.

