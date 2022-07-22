Breaking News
Woman Deemed 'Incompetent' after Court-Ordered Evaluation

Yolo County
By Veronica Miller

WOODLAND, CA – Yolo County Superior Court Judge David Rosenberg, in a mental competency hearing for a woman accused of several minor misdemeanors, this week ultimately ruled she was mentally incompetent.

The woman—the Vanguard is not publishing her name because the charges are misdemeanors—is accused of misdemeanor battery on peace officer or emergency personnel, misdemeanor resisting and obstructing a public officer, and misdemeanor disorderly conduct-public intoxication.

Juliana Rohrer was appointed to evaluate the accused related to the woman’s mental competency, noting the accused is taking medications for depression and anxiety.

It was also discovered the woman is addicted to methamphetamine and had been previously addicted to alcohol. She also was found to have done methamphetamine and marijuana the morning of her interview with Rohrer.

During her interview, Rohrer said the accused understood what was happening and was able to identify what the different roles of those involved with the case.

Rohrer added the accused understood the charges against her though she could not remember everything from that night.

Rohrer also reported the woman was unable to assist her public defender. The accused stated that this was due to paranoia she was experiencing. Rohrer also found that this is the reason why she had missed court dates in the past.

Judge Rosenberg found the woman mentally incompetent and has decided not to cancel any of the further scheduled court appearances. The case will reconvene Aug. 14.

Veronica is a senior at UC Davis majoring in Political Science Public Service. She is passionate about advocating for women's rights and plans on attending law school where she can continue to advocate.

