Woman Pleads Guilty to Controlled Substance Felony Charge, But Court Suggests Treatment Program

By Tommy Nguyen

VENTURA, CA – During her arraignment hearing this past Thursday in Ventura County Superior Court, Yvette Rodriguez waived arraignment and entered a guilty plea for her felony charge.

Rodriguez was charged with a felony of taking controlled substance into jail, and three other misdemeanors involving the possession of controlled substances and tear gas.

In the end, though, the court apparently found a way to get help for Rodriguez rather than jailing her and throwing away the key.

Public Defender Matthew Benitez began the hearing with the new agreed upon disposition for the accused. There was a change of plea to the guilty plea for the only felony count.

The new disposition includes six months in a residential treatment program, a balance on mandatory supervised probation of 18 months. Rodriguez is currently “working toward prototype,” said her attorney, Efan Wu, who is working with the sentencing specialists” to have the treatment program lined up.

Judge Patricia Murphy then ordered Deputy District Attorney David Russell to arraign the accused for her plea, advising Rodriguez of her rights and maximum penalties. A Harvey Waiver was also taken.

Regarding the misdemeanor counts, the prosecutor said it was the “People’s intention to dismiss them in light of the guilty plea and the Harvey Waiver, which allows the court to still consider them in crafting the terms of the accused’s mandatory supervision release.”

Rodriguez’s next sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug. 11.

About The Author

Tommy is a sophomore majoring in Economics and minoring in Cinematic Arts at the University of Southern California. He is an international student from Vietnam and fueled with the frustration agaisnt flawed justice system that lets down the minority. He is aspired to become a criminal justice attorney and will hopefully attend law school in 2025.

