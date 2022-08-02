Alleged Repeat Counterfeiter Pleads No Contest After Found with Counterfeit Bills

By Angelina Sang

MODESTO, CA – Stanislaus County Superior Court Judge Dawna Reeves Monday accepted a no-contest plea for an alleged counterfeiter, placing her on two years of felony probation until further sentencing for being found in possession of counterfeit bills with intent to defraud – even after the accused’s previous counterfeiting charges last year.

On July 6, in Ceres, CA Staci Faletti was found in possession of $2,000 worth of counterfeit $50 dollar bills as well as possession of blank or unfinished checks, according to the prosecution.

In 2021, El Dorado deputies found Faletti and a man named Joel Luna with counterfeit bills, paper money stock, a printer, and handwritten credit card numbers in their vehicle. The two were arrested for forgery, conspiracy, and possession of a forged item with intent to distribute, according to the El Dorado Sheriff’s Office.

This year, the accused is alleged to have attempted two purchases with counterfeit bills with the intent to defraud in Ceres.

“If the case were to proceed to a preliminary hearing, the evidence would show that on or about July 6, 2022 in Ceres, California, County of Stanislaus the defendant did have in her possession approximately $2,000 worth of $50 bills,” said Deputy District Attorney Sara Sousa.

With the help of Stanislaus Public Defender Clifford Tong, Faletti waived her right to a trial, instead placing a plea of no contest.

Judge Reeves accepted Faletti’s no contest plea and found Faletti guilty of the felony, and was ordered to stay away from Harbor Freight and O’Reilly Auto Parts.