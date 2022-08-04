Boudin Will Not Seek To Run Again in 2022 For DA

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

San Francisco, CA – In a tweet thread, Chesa Boudin ended speculation that he would run against Brooke Jenkins for DA.

“I am choosing to put my family first: I will not be running for office in 2022,” Boudin wrote.

Boudin cited his obligations to his family – his young son and his father.

“I’m committed to criminal justice reform; I’m also committed to my family,” he said.

He also defended his record, noting, “We made a lot of progress in a short period of time. I am particularly proud of our significant expansion of victims

services, including new programs to serve our AAPI community and the appointment of the first-ever multilingual Chinese American Victim Services Chief, our resentencing work that offered second chances to those who had caused harm and supported victims, our restorative justice work, our focus on accountability through behavioral health treatment, our Innocence Commission’s exoneration of a wrongly-convicted man, our innovative program tackling auto burglary fencing operations, our creation of a worker protection unit, our litigation against manufacturers of ghost guns, and our historic strides in police accountability.”

He added, “That work was just begining; I had hoped it would become the foundation for continued progress.”

However, he expressed “grave concern” by the early actions from the appointed DA.

He said, “We have heard no assurances that the successful programs we’ve implemented will continue, and indeed, we see worrying signs every day as progress is rolled back.”

“I join the vast majority of San Franciscans in urging our elected—or, as is increasingly common, appointed—leaders to work for equal justice, evidence-based reforms, and improved services for victims,” Boudin added.

The announcement comes a day after appointed DA Jenkins held a press conference to announce she was revoking misdemeanor plea offers for drug offenders.

The DA’s office threw aspersions toward the previous DA, noting, “The new policy will also consider adding charging enhancements for drug dealing within 1,000 feet of a school and the office will potentially seek pre-trial detention of fentanyl dealers in extreme cases. The previous administration’s policy had no weight limit threshold, was not adhering to CJC guidelines, and allowed drug dealers, arrested with as much as 500 grams of fentanyl, and who had multiple open fentanyl cases, to be referred to CJC.”

District Attorney Jenkins also announced that she has revoked over 30 open plea offers put forward by the previous administration, including an egregious case involving one defendant who had six open cases – all for dealing fentanyl in the Tenderloin.

The question now is who will end up running against Jenkins in November.