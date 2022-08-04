COVID-19 outbreaks continue to spread in California’s state prisons

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This report is written by the Covid In-Custody Project which partners with the Davis Vanguard to bring reporting on the pandemic in California’s county jails and Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) to the public eye. Refer to our website to view and download the raw data.

As of August 2, 2022 there are 939 active COVID-19 cases across CDCR’s 35 state prisons. Since the pandemic emerged, the CDCR has reported 81,150 total cases and 254 deaths.

Overall, 34 CDCR facilities have at least one active case in custody

Kern County’s Wasco State Prison (WSP) has reported 127 active cases, the highest infection rate in a single facility

Riverside County’s Chuckawalla Valley State Prison (CVSP) and Lassen County’s High Desert State Prison (HDSP) have the lowest testing rate — only 15% of the population underwent testing in the last 14 days

Across all CDCR facilities, 81% of the incarcerated population is fully vaccinated and 59% of them are either boosted or not yet eligible for the booster. 73% of staff members are fully vaccinated and 41% of them are either boosted or not yet eligible for the booster.

San Quentin (SQ) has the highest population vaccination rate of 94%, while Wasco State Prison (WSP) has the lowest population vaccination rate of 52%.

CA Medical Facility (CMF) has the highest staff vaccination rate of 87% while High Desert State Prison (HDSP) has the lowest staff vaccination rate of 50%

Note: The raw data for the number of partially and fully vaccinated individuals has been rounded up to the nearest whole number.

By Claire Beckwith & Aparna Komarla