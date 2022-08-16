Cat Brooks Debuts New KPFA Morning Show ‘Law & Disorder’

Premiere show on 8/15 featured former San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin as its first guest

Special to the Vanguard

Berkeley, CA: Longtime Bay Area racial and gender justice organizer and artist Cat Brooks launched her new show “Law & Disorder” on Pacifica Network’s flagship station KPFA Monday, August 15, 2022, between 8 and 9 a.m.

Through Law & Disorder Brooks and producer Jesse Strauss will expose the cracks in our criminal legal system, agitate for resistance, and tell stories of a new world where everyone can thrive. The show originates from Brooks’ decades-long leadership to end violence perpetrated by police and uplift solutions to these intractable problems from an explicitly abolitionist lens.

“I am very excited to launch this new show and put the spotlight on leaders, organizers and dreamers across the country who are revolutionizing public safety,” said Cat Brooks, host of Law & Disorder. “The throughline of the show is to demonstrate how white supremacy shows up in our criminal legal system and ways we are pushing back to create a more just world for Black communities and other criminalized communities. The time for the middle ground is over.”

The show features longform interviews with guests on topics including systemic corruption around policing, courts, and government. It will also delve into how activists are scaling alternatives like community ambassadors, trauma centers, and other solutions that effectively respond to community crises with care. The show featured former San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin as its inaugural guest. Additional expected guests include: Patrisse Cullours, W Kamau Bell, Saidiya Hartman, Treva Linsdey, David Dennis Jr, Leila Motley, Imani Perry, Robert Jones Jr (Son of Baldwin), Mimi Kim, Ruth Wilson Gilmore, and many more.

Prior to hosting Law & Disorder, Brooks was a co-host of KPFA’s morning show, UpFront, for six years. She also currently serves as executive director of Anti Police-Terror Project and Justice Teams Network, and is a Rosenberg Foundation Leading Edge Fellow.

Law & Disorder will air live on KPFA at 94.1FM in the Bay Area as well as streaming at KPFA.org from 8 to 9 a.m. Monday through Thursday. Content will also be available wherever you stream podcasts. Founded in 1949, KPFA is the nation’s first community-supported radio station. For more information: KPFA.org and @LawAndDis on Twitter and Instagram.