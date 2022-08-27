City of Davis Response to Bretton Woods Development Requirements

The following is a statement from the city of Davis in response to the guest commentary by David Taormino.

The City of Davis issued a statement today regarding the building requirements of the Bretton Woods Development, a project that has already broken ground off Covell Boulevard in North Davis.

On November 4, 2020, the City of Davis Planning Commission approved the Bretton Woods tentative subdivision map during a public hearing and subject to certain conditions of approval. Among those conditions were requirements for specific pathway materials and widths, a wildlife crossing shelf/ledge and natural bottom for a culvert crossing, certain streets in the project to be maintained by the Homeowner’s Association instead of the City, and a requirement to use native plant materials. The area alongside the Covell Boulevard location is a known wildlife corridor, and the wildlife crossing shelf/ledge provides access for the wildlife when there is water in the culvert. Contrary to statements made by the Applicant, conditions for the project do not include a “toad tunnel.”

All of these conditions were considered by the Planning Commission on the night of their final approval with the Applicant in attendance at the meeting. After the Planning Commission’s decision, the Applicant had the opportunity to appeal the project to the City Council, which would have allowed the Applicant the opportunity to contest conditions of approval, but no appeal was made.

Now, in August 2022, the project has broken ground. The applicant recently filed an application for an amendment to modify the project requirements and conditions. City staff is reviewing the developer’s application and will present a report and recommendation to the Planning Commission. It is anticipated that the Planning Commission hearing for this item will occur on October 12, 2022.

Consistent with California law, Councilmembers and Commission members will not be commenting on the pending application, as this matter may come before them in a public hearing.

Project webpage: https://www.cityofdavis.org/city-hall/community-development-and-sustainability/development-projects/bretton-woods-formerly-wdaac