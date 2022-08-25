Democracy – Central Park Rally – Sunday 8/28 6-7:30

Hi Neighbors. I too want to sleep better and save democracy. The conclusion that I’ve reached is that it takes a little effort – a text, a letter a phone call – just a little every week to keep the democracy muscles working.

Let’s get together and find each other and keep our democracy, civil, caring and whole.

RALLY IN CENTRAL PARK 6:00-7:30 PM SUNDAY AUGUST 28th.

We will learn about what a coalition of Indivisible Yolo, Sister District Yolo, Planned Parenthood, Mom’s Demand Action and the League of Women Voters has in store. Simple and just part of how we are in community. Let go of the disappointment and let’s do this together!

We have some very harsh ideas about guns, women’s rights and voting rights coming down from very authoritarian places. But we also have some good news. Leah Greenberg, Indivisible co-founder puts it this way. “The vibe has shifted.” For the moment the list of recent legislative accomplishments are outstanding – better for everyday American’s.

In the past two weeks, President Biden and Democrats in the U.S. House and Senate have:

• Expanded health care for veterans by passing the PACT Act

• Made historic investment in domestic semiconductor manufacturing to create over 1 million jobs through the CHIPS Act

• Passed the Inflation Reduction Act to lower the cost of prescription drugs, tax corporations at a fair rate, and invest in clean energy

• Approved student $20K loan relief for 20 million Americans making less than $75,000/yr. and $10K relief for all students that have federally funded student loans.

This is positive. The Biden administration has turned 2022 around because many of us were active, because the American people believe in justice, healthy air water and soil, because we believe in affordable health care and making corporations pay their fair share – sound familiar? Well it should because both Biden and Sanders stumped for these policies. Biden, with our help, has delivered.

Yet already the breathing room these wins have provided are under attack by those who want to continue to install extremist minority rule. These leaders will say anything to keep their base loyal and scapegoat anyone who questions their power, including law enforcement.

These leaders, like DeSantis, are more loyal to themselves than the rule of law or freedom. They have stolen the vote from hundreds of thousands of people, 250 thousand stolen votes in Florida alone. But we are not Weimar Germany, and this is not the 1930s – not yet. And more of us can vote and express ourselves and guide each other to the polls to put down this want-to-be minority state.

Join us at a rally and information fair on Sunday, August 28, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Davis Central Park, (near the Carousel).

We have put in the effort to hold the House, Senate and the Presidency and we can do it again – to make America more affordable, safe and healthy.

The Rally is a time to share with you what is at stake in the upcoming midterm election and show ways ordinary people, even in Blue States like California, can take action to make a difference.

Plan to join us, bring your family and friends and let us show you how to ‘do the work’, to defend democracy and build a better future.

For more information indivisibleyolo@gmail.com. This article is the authors and does not represent any other organization, these are his views alone.