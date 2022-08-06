Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Despite Witness Testimony Issues, Forensic Problems, Judge Rules Murder Case Goes to Trial

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice
Leave a comment
57 Views
Share:

By Leila Katibah

MODESTO, CA – After a Thursday preliminary hearing, Stanislaus County Superior Court Judge Dawna Reeves decided to proceed with a jury trial for Jason Jamar Sheard, charged with the use of an illegal firearm—despite issues prosecutors had with witness testimonies and forensic evidence.

Defense Attorney Robert L. Folkner noted a comment made by the victim that was “undisputed by several witnesses” which alleged the victim yelled at Sheard “I got 100 rounds for you guys.”

After the alleged threat, the victim went to retrieve a firearm from the trunk of his car, according to Folkner, who argued the gun retrieved by the victim was likely used to shoot another person present during the brawl.

After the fight between the victim and another witness, Sheard allegedly shot the victim three times.

Shortly after the shooting, Sheard was stopped in his vehicle by a police cruiser where the gun was recovered and sent to the Department of Justice—but it was not the same firearm that shot the victim.

After the victim walked to his car, an argument ensued, said Defense Attorney Folkner, arguing it was another witness present in the brawl who shot at the victim. He concluded by asking the court not to hold Sheard to answer to the charge and that the case be dismissed.

Deputy District Attorney Adam Christopher Bills agreed it is undisputed that the victim made a death threat to the accused Sheard, although Bill disagreed with the defense attorney claim that the victim retrieved a gun.

DDA Bills claims no witness testified they saw the victim with a gun, but two witnesses testified they saw Sheard with a gun and identified him as the shooter. Another witness alleged Sheard confessed to him after the incident.

The DDA argued although the gun recovered may not be the same one used in this case, it is not sufficient evidence that Sheard is not the shooter, noting, “as the court is well aware, individuals that possess illegal weapons often do so multiple times and over a time period they have multiple guns.”

Defense Attorney Folkner questioned the veracity of the witness testimonies alleging Jason as the shooter by noting witnesses claiming Sheard and the shooter are friends with the victim and “part of his crew.”

Judge Reeves acknowledged the defense argument, but still ruled that Sheard Aug. 18 will be held to answer to felony charges of assault with a firearm and murder with a firearm, coupled with felony gun possession enhancements that could increase the length of his potential sentencing.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

The Vanguard Court Watch operates in Yolo, Sacramento and Sacramento Counties with a mission to monitor and report on court cases. Anyone interested in interning at the Courthouse or volunteering to monitor cases should contact the Vanguard at info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org - please email info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org if you find inaccuracies in this report.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for