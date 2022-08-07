Breaking News
DUI Accused Pleads No Contest for Lesser Sentence But Still Sent to Prison

By Hannah Adams

MODESTO, CA — During a plea bargain hearing in Stanislaus County Superior Court Friday, Judge Dawna Reeves granted the accused, Salvador Villasenor, a lesser sentence if he pleaded no contest – but he’s still going to prison.

On Mar. 14, 2021, Villasenor was charged with a felony after driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, causing great bodily harm to the victim.

In light of a special allegation and other enhancements, Villasenor admitted his blood alcohol content level was more than 0.05, which impaired his driving ability, leading to great bodily harm. In exchange, other charges were dropped and he received a lesser sentence.

Villasenor accepted the plea bargain and pleaded no contest to the driving under the influence charge. 

Judge Reeves ordered a sentence of four years and four months in state prison with parole for three years following his release.

Villasenor agreed to the terms and conditions of his plea bargain and requested one week to handle personal affairs before he is set to return to court to be sentenced.

Judge Reeves warned Villasenor that if he is to pick up any new charges during this week, it is “highly unlikely” that he will maintain the same four year, four month deal.

Villasenor and Robert Fornker, Villasenor’s attorney, agreed with the factual basis of the bargain and entered Villasenor’s no contest plea.

Villasenor is set to return to court on Aug. 12.

Hannah is a first-year undergraduate student at University of California, Santa Barbara. She is majoring in English and currently is involved with two campus newspapers. She is anticipating on graduating early and attending law school. She hopes to continue her passion for writing in a law-related career.

