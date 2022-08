California Attorneys for Criminal Justice (CACJ) is a statewide association of criminal defense attorneys, who help advocate for justice in the legislature, the courts and the media.

This week on Everyday Injustice, we talk with Stephen Munkelt, the current Executive Director of CACJ. Munkelt discusses the critical work of CACJ, some of the critical issues faced right now, mass incarceration, the Racial Justice Act, jury selection and where things are headed in the criminal legal system.