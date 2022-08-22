Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Former San Diego Police Officer Arrested by DOJ for Illicit Massage Businesses

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice
Leave a comment
26 Views
Share:
Credit: sirtravelalot/Shutterstock.com

By Neha Malhi

WASHINGTON, DC – A former San Diego police officer and three others were charged this week by the U.S. Dept of Justice in connection with several illicit massage businesses, operating in California and Arizona.

Peter Griffin, Kyung Sook Hernandez, Yu Hong Tan, and a fourth suspect, unnamed, have been operating illicit massage businesses that sell commercial sex under the guise of therapeutic massage services, between 2013 and August of 2022.

Griffin, who is a retired police officer and former attorney, previously worked as a detective with the Vice Operations Unit of the San Diego Police Department, a unit tasked with dismantling the very businesses he now stands charged with operating and promoting.

“Their criminal scheme allegedly included using cell phones, the internet, and banking channels to register their businesses, advise commercial sexual services online, employ multiple women to perform commercial sexual services in the businesses, manage the illicit businesses’ finances, and profit from the illegal enterprises,” stated the press release.

Department of Homeland Security officers conducted the investigation with the assistance of, the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force, and various other state and local police teams.

The DOJ statement said, if convicted, the accused could face up to five years in prison for committing interstate and foreign travel or transportation in aid of racketeering, up to 10 years for money laundering and related crimes, and up to 30 years for wire fraud. In addition, they also face monetary penalties, and a period of supervised release and restitution.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Neha Malhi is graduating from UCLA this summer with BA in Economics. she is from LA, California.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for