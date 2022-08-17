Gloria Partida Officially Announces Her Reelection Bid

The Gloria Partida for Davis Campaign Kickoff Sunday, Sept. 11, 12:00 at the Mace Ranch Pavilion

Special to the Vanguard

Davis, CA – Gloria Partida has officially filed to run for reelection to her Davis City Council seat in District 4. Partida made Davis history when she was elected as the first Latina city councilmember, and again when she became the first Latina mayor. She stated, “Four years ago, I ran to ‘bring out the best in Davis.’ Looking back at how we got through the COVID-19 crisis, I believe that together we made that happen! I am running again because leading our community through a global pandemic has solidified my commitment and love for this city.”

Partida is particularly proud of the city’s partnership with UC Davis on the Healthy Davis Together initiative, which provided free PCR testing for all residents of Davis and UC Davis students, faculty, and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic through June of this year. This unique collaboration garnered the attention of the New York Times as a model for cities in the US. Additionally, Partida helmed the city council through the funding recommendations for the 20 million federal dollars granted to Davis from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Partida also concerned herself with other local issues such as upgrading playgrounds throughout Davis, a redesign of a bike path in her district to improve children’s safety when riding to school, the purchase of an easement in Wildhorse to increase public access and preserve farmland, and reduce speeding through the Mace Ranch neighborhood.

Looking forward to the next four years, Partida anticipates helping to ensure the Downtown Plan creates a vibrant, prosperous city core while also serving local residents, to tackle the city’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan with the urgency the situation demands, and to promote economic development and diversify the city’s tax base so that Davis can provide housing within reach of all Davisites. “I am ready to take my experiences on the council and serving as Mayor, to guide our community past recovery and onto the path of prosperity by continuing to effectively listen and find solutions to our city’s affordable housing, homelessness, and economic challenges,” said Partida.

The campaign will host a Gloria Partida for Davis Kickoff event on Sunday, September 11 at noon at the Mace Ranch Pavilion. The event will feature music, refreshments, information about the campaign, and opportunities to volunteer. For more information, go to the campaign website at gloriafordaviscc.com.