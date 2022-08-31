Judge Advises Alarmed Stalking Victim to Record Accused If Police Are Unable to Help

By Wayne Chan

WOODLAND, CA— A woman here in Yolo County Superior Court Tuesday alleged the person against whom she has a protective order is attempting to find loopholes to stalk her at work—Judge Peter Williams suggested ways to resolve the difficulty.

The court learned the accused was first charged with violation of the protective order in February; the order is in effect until April 2025.

On July 21 of this year, the woman had already voiced concerns about violations of the protective order to authorities, but in court Tuesday she reported additional concerns.

Allegedly, the accused—not named in The Vanguard because it’s a misdemeanor matter—has repeatedly shown up at the woman’s place of work. He is, the victim charged, “taking little loopholes to disregard the protective order.”

The woman said she is alarmed and has a hard time being at work due to his presence.

When Judge Williams asked if she has alerted the police, the woman said she had, but “there is only so much they can do because if he sees the police show up, he runs out the back door or avoids them (and) they cannot make an arrest.”

Judge Williams said that until a police report is filed or the district attorney’s office makes an additional allegation, “it is hard for [him] to do anything with the information.”

He then advised the woman that she could take pictures of the violation against the protective order and report it to the police.

The woman responded that she has some photos, but going forward she will try to get close enough for a video.

Judge Williams added that she could also gather witnesses.

The accused’s next court date is Jan. 23 at 8 a.m.