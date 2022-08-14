Judge Dissolves Arrest Warrant for Man Claiming ‘I Have No Idea What’s Going On’

By Gracy Joslin, Daniella Dueñas and Wayne Chan

WOODLAND, CA- In Yolo County Superior Court Thursday, a man told the court he was unaware he was on probation and said, “I have no idea what’s going on.” (Because the case is not a felony, the Vanguard is redacting his name.)

However, in the end, Judge Christopher R. Chandler assured him that the warrant for his arrest had been recalled and joked, “Don’t do any jaywalking for the next 30 minutes or so” because the computer system takes time to update.

Back in 2019, the man was charged with one felony count of corporal injury along with three misdemeanor charges involving battery and vandalism.

Although this was not Deputy Public Defender Aram Davtyan’s case, he served as the man’s defense counsel for his hearing this morning regarding his arrest warrant.

District Attorney Frits Van Der Hoek began with reviewing the decisions made in previous hearings. The accused was not present for his Feb. 25, 2020, court date or his May 19, 2020, court date, and was ultimately sentenced to one year of probation on Feb. 25, 2020.

As Judge Chandler and the attorneys discussed whether or not the man is still on probation, the “suspect” attempted to speak up, declaring that he “was not aware that [he] was placed on probation.”

“We’ll talk later,” Attorney Davtyan interjected.

Judge Chandler stated there was a need for further review of the case and dissolved the protective order against the accused.

Then, Judge Chandler revoked the arrest warrant, although the accused expressed concern about the information in the trial being mistaken and that he needed to talk with Attorney Davtyan.

The previously accused said, “The information trail is bad… it’s not good.”

Davtyan reassured him, “We’ll speak, don’t worry.”

In response to this, the accused revealed, “I’ve been trying to get ahold of Mr. Bradford for two years” referring to another Yolo County Public Defender.

The accused is scheduled to return to court Aug. 25.