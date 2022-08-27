Judge Expresses Faith in Woman Requesting Temporary Removal of Alcohol Monitoring Device

By Wayne Chan

WOODLAND, CA — In Yolo County Superior Court this week, Judge Tom Dyer approved a woman’s request to have her SCRAM (alcohol monitoring device) temporarily removed—if she attended some meetings.

The woman is facing two misdemeanor charges for drunk driving and driving under the influence (the Vanguard does not disclose names of those accused of misdemeanors).

At the pretrial conference, Deputy Public Defender Chayenne Martin, representing the accused, said the woman is open to an offer from Deputy District Attorney Casper Gorner, but needs more time to discuss it in detail, so she is requesting to continue the matter to September.

Pending the resolution of the case, however, PD Martin requested the removal of the accused’s Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitor (SCRAM) device. Her conditions for Supervised Own Recognizance Release (SOR) required her always to wear a SCRAM device.

Judge Samuel McAdam, the judge for the accused’s arraignment hearing, stated that it could be possible for her to have the SCRAM device removed if she were to attend some AA meetings.

PD Martin stated the accused “has a formal family event this weekend for which she is fitted for a dress, and she would rather not have her entire family see this device on her ankle as of right now.”

PD Martin argued her client understands she is not to consume alcohol while the case is pending resolution and would be willing to comply with any searches. She further understands the device would be placed on her again if she were to accept the plea. She is also open to as many as five days a week of AA meetings.

Current Judge Dyer notes the accused has complied with the terms of her SOR so far, and DDA Gorner said he would be fine with the removal of the device for a week as long as the woman does not drive to and from an event and agrees to be searchable and testable at the time.



Probation Officer Perri reiterated the accused has complied with the conditions of her SOR so far, that she has had the SCRAM device for 27 days and has not consumed any alcohol. He did express concern that she is attending an event where alcohol is to be expected and that she might drink during that time.

PD Martin clarified it is a formal family event. The accused would be with other family members, and she understands she is not to consume any alcohol. She is also on medication that prohibits alcohol consumption.

Judge Dyer concludes that he is fine with the removal of the SCRAM device. However, he would like to see at least two AA meeting attendances from the accused by the next hearing in the first part of September.

Judge Dyer finished his decision by saying to the accused, “I’m putting some faith in you and I’m anticipating that you will not prove me wrong. Good luck.”