Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Letter: Former Mayor Endorses Bapu Vaitla

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Elections, Opinion
Leave a comment
15 Views
Share:
Robb Davis, Josh Chapman, and Lucas Frerichs with Bapu Vaitla

By Robb Davis

I am excited to endorse my friend and colleague Bapu Vaitla for Davis City Council in District 1. Bapu is a seasoned leader who has helped lead the City’s Social Service Commission for the past four years. He facilitated a multi-commission process (requested by the City Council) to develop recommendations to re-vision public safety in Davis. He is an active member of the Davis Homelessness Alliance (DHA) and board member of Cool Davis—the local non-profit that has partnered with the City to implement its Climate Action and Adaptation Plan over the past decade.

I know from first-hand experience that Bapu tirelessly pursues policies and programs that focus on meeting the needs of the most vulnerable members of our community.  He has developed forward-looking recommendations to rebuild the City’s Housing Trust Fund. He is working with me and other members of the DHA to create a community health worker “navigator” program to extend essential health and social services to unhoused individuals, those struggling with mental health challenges, low-income seniors, and disabled community members.  This community health worker program is a crucial focus of Bapu’s campaign as are increasing affordable housing and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Bapu has a fantastic ability to bring community members together to develop agreed-upon goals and then develop evidence-based programming to achieve them. He seeks out not only the wisdom and knowledge within Davis (and UC Davis) but also researches best practices and successful programs worldwide.

He is a leader for our time—a leader who is focused on ends, a leader who places community needs at the center of his work—especially those whose voices are often not heard—and a leader who humbly learns with others to discover solutions to our most pressing problems.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for