Man Charged with Multiple Counts of Sex Assault of Minor, Acknowledges Accusations, Judge Sets Trial

By Rena Abdusalam

WOODLAND, CA – A preliminary hearing was held late last week in Yolo County Superior Court for Ramon Ignacio Gutierrez, charged with 12 counts of rape by force, forcible oral copulation on minor over 14, forcible sexual penetration on a minor and enhancements because of a prior felony conviction.

Gutierrez acknowledged all the rape and stalking accusations the victim made. His trial is not yet set after the judge found him guilty enough to stand trial.

In 2004, Gutierrez and the victim met and exchanged contact information. They then started to meet up at the victim’s house, where the nonconsensual sex happened.

The first occasion happened in December 2004. The accused, according to the detective’s testimony, laid his hands on the victim. Before any sexual intercourse happened, the victim said that she wanted to wait until she turned 18. The victim was 14 and the accused was 19 at the time.



Despite her rejections, Gutierrez raped the victim for the first time the next day. The victim said it was a painful one minute and left her feeling disgusted with herself. “If her parents found out that he had sex with her, they would blame her for the sex,” said the detective, who was recalling the victim’s statement.

The last occasion was in July 2005. To stop the sexual act, the victim had to elbow him in the face, she told police.

The victim said that the non-consensual acts lasted from December 2004 to July 2005. She also estimated the acts happened approximately two to three times a week.

In the following years, Gutierrez allegedly stalked the victim. She said Gutierrez went to her high school and tried to physically touch her. She also mentioned that he stalked her at the jobs she worked at and even became her co-worker at times.

Although moving from her West Sacramento home in 2011, Gutierrez tried to contact her multiple times through social media. The victim finally told her sister about everything in 2019, when the harassment from the accused began again.

The accused acknowledged the stalking that he carried out, saying he did so because he wanted to talk to her.

He also said that during their sexual relationship, he was going through a lot and did a lot of drugs. Gutierrez apparently knew that she didn’t want to engage in sexual activities with him but forced her because he was not in the right mindset because of the influence of the drugs.

“She stated that over the years, she had a lot of rage and a lot of anger. On two occasions, she tried to commit suicide and take her life, where she had to be hospitalized,” noted the detective on stand.

Gutierrez’s custody bail (it’s now $200,000) status will be discussed Aug. 30.

