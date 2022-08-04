Meals On Wheels Yolo County Receives $10,000 Bayer Fund Grant To Ensure Weekend Food For Lowest Income Seniors

Special to the Vanguard

Woodland, CA – Meals on Wheels Yolo County announced it received a grant for $10,000 from Bayer Fund, a philanthropic arm of Bayer in the U.S., to provide very low-income senior citizens in Yolo County with shelf-stable nutrition, to sustain them in between the organization’s weekday deliveries of prepared, hot meals.

“Food insecurity is impacting more Yolo County residents – especially seniors – than ever, due to the convergence of pandemic disruptions with extraordinary inflation,” shared Executive Director Joy Cohan. “Many of the seniors who depend upon our program lack the resources to feel confident about having enough to eat on the weekends, when Meals on Wheels doesn’t deliver. Thanks to this renewal of Bayer Fund’s previous support for our ‘Weekend Food Project,’ we are confident in having the resources to make weekend mealtime more dependable and less stressful for these vulnerable aging adults.”

Initiated several years ago, “Weekend Food Project” now provides delivery twice monthly of fresh produce and shelf-stable foods to 200 very low-income seniors amongst the nearly 500 nourished regularly by Meals on Wheels Yolo County’s home-delivery and congregate meal options. This is a 100% increase in service in the last six months. Food insecurity due to lack of funds, lack of transportation, and/or physical inability to stand and move to prepare full meals on the weekends is relieved by this program. Foods are assembled with simple preparation and easy access in mind, so that these seniors can maintain their health despite challenging circumstances.

“Throughout the years, the grants given through Bayer Fund have helped strengthen our communities across the United States,” said Al Mitchell, President of Bayer Fund. “We’re proud to be able to provide support to develop programs like Meals on Wheels Yolo County’s

‘Weekend Food Project,’ that help to combat the critical issue of food insecurity and ultimately ensure that even more Yolo County seniors have access to healthy, nutritious food.”

Bayer Fund, a philanthropic arm of Bayer, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to

strengthening the communities where Bayer customers and employees live and work by providing funding for food and nutrition, education, and community development projects. In 2021, Bayer Fund awarded more than $13.1 million to over 3,400 charitable and nonprofit organizations to help address essential needs in Food and Nutrition, STEM Education, and Health and Wellness. Over the last five years, nonprofit organizations across the U.S. have received more than $75 million. To learn more about Bayer Fund visit https://www.fund.bayer.us.