Misdemeanor Case Sneaks onto Felony Court Calendar

By Tori Gacutan

MODESTO, CA – It was, last Friday, a day in the life of a superior court judge here in Stanislaus County Superior Court.

After explaining in detail how her court is a “felony only” court, and the rights of those in that court, the first case Judge Dawna Reeves called up Friday was a man who was initially arrested under a felony charge, but the district attorney instead filed a misdemeanor charge.

The rest of the cases Reeves heard were alleged felonies.

The next defendants called, Jared and Ruben Rosas, are charged on the same complaint. Jared is charged with assault with a deadly weapon and with assault likely to produce injury, which occurred on April 30, 2020. Ruben is charged with battery, causing serious bodily injury.

Judge Dawna Reeves gave each person 30 days to return to court with their own attorney to represent them.

Another person brought up to court was charged with attempted burglary in the second degree, which happened on March 19, 2022.

The next person to appear heard their charge regarding transportation of a controlled substance for the purpose of sale and the charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Reeves brought up another case about a woman who is charged with robbery that occurred on April 30, 2022. The woman began to bring up the facts of her case during the arraignment, before the judge reminded her that she does not have to speak without an attorney present.

These cases will be back to court within 30 to 60 days.