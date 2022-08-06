Mother of Victim Addresses Court about Accused’s Alleged Domestic Abuse

By Gracy Joslin

WOODLAND, CA- The mother of a victim of domestic violence made an emotional statement of her witnessing of alleged violence at the hands of Markwez Desanteshakuar King, charged with felonies regarding infliction of corporal injury and false imprisonment and facing sentencing Thursday in Yolo County Superior Court.

Deputy District Attorney Carolyn Palumbo requested the complaining witness’s mother have the opportunity to address the court.

In response, Deputy Public Defender Jose Gonzales said the complaining witness could speak for herself, “given that the complaining witness appears to be on Zoom.”

DDA Palumbo replied that parents of “victims” are “entitled” to make a statement if they wish according to Marsy’s Law.

Judge Peter Williams then stepped in and said he will allow both the complaining witness and her mother to speak if they wish—the complaining witness decided not to speak.

But, the complaining witness’ mother did speak, detailing her experience and fear for her grandchildren, noting King allegedly was responsible for bruises and black eyes and came to their residence armed and in a “threatening” manner.

PD Gonzalez said that such claims are so atrocious that all the facts and details would need to be presented to a court to decide upon.

In the end, DDA Palumbo requested the accused be sentenced to at least 90 days in jail and that a 10-year no-contact protective order be issued.

However, Judge Williams sentenced King to 180 days in jail, and a couple years with a no-contact protective order in place.

He said he believed doing so would give time for there to be modifications made to the protective order since the victim and accused are co-parents.