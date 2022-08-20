My View: The Recent History of Housing In Davis is Not All That Robust

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – It’s hard to get housing approved in Davis, and even formal approval, often sees barriers – for instance voter requirements and lawsuits. As noted in earlier columns, this environment for development in Davis will make it difficult for the city to meet its state requirements for affordable housing.

The fact that HCD is already starting to crack down on NIMBY cities should be a message that Davis should pay attention to.

As an LA Times editorial pointed out, HCD is reviewing San Francisco, and if the review finds that San Francisco is breaking state law, “details about the violations will be sent to the state attorney general’s Housing Strike Force.”

The Times notes, “The result of all this work could be legally enforceable commitments to improve San Francisco’s processes and boost housing production, such as streamlined reviews and deadlines to approve projects.”

One of our readers posted a long list of approved projects and argued, “Unlike San Francisco, recent history shows us that Davis does not have a process problem for the approval of projects.”

It’s an interesting point, but is it indicative that Davis doesn’t have a problem or that the state won’t step in if the city doesn’t have the exact same problem?

It’s not that Davis doesn’t have a process problem.

One of the points made by Matt Kowta back in 2018 with respect to the Downtown Plan and the feasibility of building mixed use in the downtown.

BAE which did the proforma and Matt Kowta argued, the city can take steps to reduce time and risk for developers. They can do this by providing clearer planning guidelines, limiting discretionary decision-making, clearing the way for environmental approval through a Specific Plan EIR, providing a fast-track path to entitlements, and following through with streamlined and efficient building permit and inspection procedures.

Matt Kowta noted, “This is the one we really heard over and over again in the public stakeholder meetings.”

This is not exclusive to Davis, but clearly, the analysis suggests that there is a process problem.

I would argue that listing a bunch of projects isn’t data analysis and what was posted doesn’t actually show that Davis doesn’t have a process problem.

One key point is that the list is somewhere around 25 long – but the projects extend back to at least 2008. Moreover, a large percentage of these have not been built. While we can probably assign developer blame at least partially to Chiles Ranch, the voters blocked DiSC 2022, University Commons might never build housing, and Trackside was thwarted by a lawsuit and now will have to change owners before it gets built.

The list dump, ignores a finer analysis. There’s a huge difference of course between a small redevelopment project like Paul’s Place, heavily leveraged by grants and donors and a large subdivision.

Let me walk through a few hurdles here to illustrate some of the problems with simply listing projects.

University Commons was an infill approved by the city, however, there was fierce neighbor pushback which led to a 3-2 vote by the council which was compromised enough to perhaps make the project unbuildable as approved. So is that a process win?

Trackside was derailed by a lawsuit, but you can also argue that the city did not help things not only by approving a project that was out of step with its design standards, but with out of date city codes and Core Area Specific Plan.

Bretton Woods broke ground last month, but even with a relatively straight forward process it was five years from planning to breaking gound.

Cannery is mostly build (ironically it is listed twice – Cannery Marketplace and Cannery Subdivision) – it took a lot time and still nearly ten years after approval it is not fully built out.

Grande is an interesting call for arguing the city processes work. The reality is that the school district turned Grande into a quagmire, the first proposal for a project there did not fly and then the district got smart and worked with the community to craft a workable design. But that process took well over a decade.

Creekside took nearly 20 years after the approval and buildout of Mace Ranch to even be approved.

Lincoln40 had full approval of the neighbors but was still delayed by a lawsuit.

Nishi had several iterations that failed including a defeated Measure J vote. It finally became the first Measure J project to pass, but because of voter requirements for a grade separated crossing, that has delayed final approvals.

And of course, DiSC 2022 will not be built because of the Measure J requirements for voter approval.

So you have a list of project – listing affordable and market rate parts separately, some of these projects took years if not decades to actually break ground and open. Some will never be approved.

In my opinion at least, I don’t think this shows that the Davis development process works particularly well – in fact, just the opposite. Some projects have been approved, not faced votes or lawsuits, and have been built and open. But a high percentage have not.

The state may well look at the Measure J process and will certainly scrutinize the next two Housing Elements to see if the affordable housing is even plausible. It remains to be seen whether we see the state step in further.