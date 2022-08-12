Philly Police Officer Arrested, Charged with Domestic Violence against Intimate Partner

By Rena Abdusalam and Jaanvi Kaur

PHILADELPHIA, PA –– Police Officer Ramon Chaulisant of the Philadelphia Police Dept. was recently charged and arrested after threatening and assaulting his former partner and the mother of their four children.

The PPD Internal Affairs Division, as well as the District Attorney’s Office Special Investigations Unit, led an investigation which resulted in the apprehension of Officer Chaulisant, who is charged with aggravated assault (F1), terroristic threats (M1), possession of an instrument of crime (M1), Assault (M2), reckless endangerment of another person (M2), and harassment (M3).

Prior to his arrest, Officer Chaulisant was placed on administrative duty and the PPD had his service weapon seized.

“I want to thank PPD Internal Affairs and my office’s Special Investigations Unit for effectively intervening in a highly dangerous situation for a mother and her four young children. Both within law enforcement and in our communities, we must hold people accountable for intimate partner abuse and violence,” said District Attorney Larry Krasner.



“Too often, we see abuse escalate toward fatal violence, past the point where safety and justice are achievable for the victim. Too often, children are traumatized and left bereft of a trusted guardian. Thankfully, that is not the case here, but just this week our city lost another mother to violence at the hands of a partner.”

Krasner added, “We need lawmakers and policymakers at all levels of government to do more to prevent intimate partner abuse and violence – including by making affordable housing, counseling, and childcare universally accessible.”

While visiting his children, Chaulisant allegedly struck his former partner in the face and body at her home in February of 2022. He has also been accused of pushing his partner down a set of stairs and damaging her front door.

Chaulisant called police to his home to file a report against his former partner, who was attempting to pick up their children in April of 2022. If she came to his home, he allegedly told the officers that they would find her “face down” and that he would “f**k her up.”

After a verbal altercation with his partner, Chaulisant allegedly broke dishes in her home while their children were present. He also allegedly broke the victim’s car window, stole her laptop and phone, and threatened he would “f**king kill [her]”.

Their four children, who are all minors, were witnesses to these events.