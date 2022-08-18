Severely Injured in Bike Accident, Accused Hearing Delayed – Judge Avoids Jokes



By: Gracy Joslin and Ivan Villegas

WOODLAND, CA – Michael Wayne Barker’s case was pushed to a later date for a pre-hearing conference in Yolo County Superior Court Tuesday morning because of his “partial paralysis” as noted by Deputy Public Defender David Muller.

Judge David Rosenberg joked he would try to “not to make the defendant laugh” because of Barker’s conditions as seen on Zoom with him in a neck brace.

Barker’s charges include three felonies related to theft or unauthorized use of a vehicle with prior felony convictions, purchase or receiving stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, one misdemeanor charge for driving without a license, and enhancements for prior felony convictions.

According to PD Muller, Barker got into a bicycle accident in which his neck and part of his arm were injured and he thus requested the hearing be pushed back two months.

The deputy district attorney reluctantly agreed, lamenting the prosecution was “ready to proceed today,” but compromised by requesting the hearing be pushed back to one month as opposed to two.

Although the audio cut out, and it wasn’t clear what the judge was referring to, he said that he didn’t want to make the accused laugh due to his conditions, but he could be seen chuckling before going off screen.

Judge Rosenberg agreed to review the case and hold the pre-hearing conference in one month on Sept. 13 and reevaluate the status of the accused’s health then.

