Severely Traumatized Attempted Murder Victim Declares She Is ‘Voice’ of ‘Justice’

By Tommy Nguyen

VENTURA, CA – As Randy Magallon requested a continuance in his attempted murder case Tuesday here in Ventura County Superior Court, the victim of the felony stabbing appeared in court with a tearful impact statement.

Magallon was arrested and charged with felony attempted murder after stabbing a woman multiple times back in 2019. He was only 19 years old at the time of the incident, and the victim survived after being transported to the local hospital with life-threatening wounds.

Assistant Public Defender Glenn Major was standing in for APD Ashley Correa, and asked the court for a continuance since Correa could not be there.

Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Leija had no problem with continuing the matter on another date. However, the victim was already present in court to give an impact statement.

Due to severe trauma, it was difficult to have the victim present in the courthouse, so DDA Leija insisted on having her speak that day instead of making her return again if the continuance is granted.

The victim was crying and upset as she entered the courtroom. The victim had drafted the statement on her phone earlier and was ready to read it to the court.

It was “God and her children” who “gave her the strength” to tell her story, to fight for her life, and survived that night despite the lethal assault, the victim said, who added she has been living in fear this entire time, but she was finally here to face Magallon and speak her truth.

“I’m not a victim, but a survivor,” she affirmed. She thanked everyone who had been staying by her side and was emotionally affected by the incident.

“Knowing how I live in fear every day, I have to be face to face with my attacker, and God help me like you did that day,” she concluded. “Today I will be the voice to seek justice.”

The request for a continuance was granted, and the accused was remanded back to custody.

A future sentencing hearing was scheduled.