Sunday Commentary: Is Dan Carson in Trouble?

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – If pictures speak 1000 words, this one might speak millions… The image of former Mayor Robb Davis with current Mayor Lucas Frerichs, Councilmember Josh Chapman and candidate Bapu Vaitla. Vaitla is challenging incumbent Dan Carson and yesterday had a reported 80 to 100 people at his kickoff rally (campaign officials say they counted upwards of 120).

Neither Frerichs nor Chapman immediately responded to my Saturday evening texts, but reports had them urging people to support Vaitla. Given that Vaitla is challenging their colleague on the council, that’s kind of big news.

Everything of course is speculative in Davis. But Dan Carson,as most readers are aware, got himself in rather hot water not only by filing a writ to challenge ballot language of the Measure H opposition, but then seeking attorney fees and of course getting into a back and forth from the virtual dais.

Carson’s actions touched a nerve—and not in a good way.

During the Measure H campaign’s last month or so, I had many people reach out to me, asking “what’s up with Dan Carson?” Signs popped up around town, proclaiming, “No on Dan Carson.”

Former mayors took the unusual step of admonishing Carson in a letter.

They write: “Just the possibility of another developer suing the citizen opponents of a project could scare Davis residents from standing up and speaking out. That’s not the Davis way. Winning a political debate shouldn’t depend on the size of your pocketbook. Instead, make your best case and then let the voters decide.”

They continue: “The problem with Carson’s conduct in the Measure H campaign is that he has blurred the line between his role as an elected representative of the people of Davis and his advocacy for a development project. This conflict of interest was on full display at the April 5 City Council meeting, when he took up a Measure H matter that was not on the agenda and gave a lengthy political speech. Even Mayor Gloria Partida admonished Carson this was improper.”

They add, “As past mayors of the city of Davis, we can assure Davis citizens that Dan Carson is charting new political ground and that it is not good. We would ask that Councilman Carson carefully reconsider what he is doing with respect to Measure H.”

Personally, while I think the language challenge by a sitting councilmember was a poor political choice, Carson’s decision to request attorney fees was worse, as was his decision in April to respond to public criticism during the council meeting rather than shrug it off.

“In light of some of the comments we all heard earlier during public comment, I do feel a need to respond.”

He continued, “We ordinarily don’t focus on politics in this chamber, um, but we live in a troubling world now of alternative facts that are spread and endlessly recycled on social media until folks end up believing things that just plain aren’t true.”

Carson continued for another minute or so, but his colleagues clearly were not comfortable with his responding to public comment on purely political matters.

Mayor Partida jumped in, “I appreciate that you want to defend yourself, I absolutely support you in the campaign for Measure H. If you can maybe keep…”

Carson assured her he was almost done.

Mayor Partida added, “It’s a little unusual I think…”

Following Carson’s comments, Lucas Frerichs, the Vice Mayor, said, “This council performed its role and obligation which is to vet a project and potentially place it on the ballot. And we’ve done that.”

He continued, “There’s an external political campaign occurring which also happens particularly for this Measure, but honestly I’m uncomfortable with… We can’t prohibit what was said in public comment, but I do think this sort of politicalization of this particular issue as it relates to… I think we’re getting far afield from our roles and responsibilities particularly in conducting the people’s business before us this evening.”

Frerichs was particularly outspoken at the time both publicly and in private. Now he appears at a campaign rally for Vaitla. That’s a really powerful message.

The big question would be whether a strong candidate could emerge to challenge Carson. Here’s the thing—this isn’t just a slow growther challenge to Dan Carson. We’ve seen that before and often it doesn’t work well.

But the fact that you have some strongly pro-growth leaders in this community backing a challenger makes this a different animal.

Can he knock off an incumbent? The last time incumbents went down was 2012 and it was a combination of factors. Sue Greenwald had already served three terms on council, Stephen Souza twice.

Sue Greenwald had a very high-profile confrontation with then Mayor Ruth Asmundson. She also got caught up in another controversy when her husband was caught on camera removing opposition signs.

Stephen Souza had finished strong in 2008, but between his support for Measure X in 2005 and his association with fiscal mismanagement and the vitriolic council from 2004 to 2010, perhaps voters were ready for a change.

The other key was the emergence of three strong challengers: future Mayors Dan Wolk, Brett Lee, and Lucas Frerichs, who all ran strong in that election—Brett Lee, relatively unknown, perhaps surprisingly so.

What Bapu Vaitla showed with his rally and the support he had yesterday is that he has a strong early candidacy. Now he has the opportunity to catalyze voter antipathy for Carson’s actions and also provide the voters with a new and viable path forward.

We know it’s hard to knock off incumbents in Davis, which is why just three sitting councilmembers have lost this century—but the early signs are there that this will be a tough road ahead for incumbent Dan Carson.