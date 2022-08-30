Support Letters Don’t Matter – Judge Sentences Man to 8 Years in Prison for Attempted Murder

By Brinda Kalita

VENTURA, CA –Randy Magallon was sentenced to eight years in prison here in Ventura County Superior Court Monday, after attempting to murder a woman Sept. 26, 2019.

The sentencing hearing began with Defense Attorney Ashley Correa asking Judge Bruce A. Young if he had read the many letters sent by family and friends in support of Magallon, asking for his sentence to be reduced.

Judge Young replied that he had read the letters and appreciated the sentiments found in them

Attorney Correa then reminded Judge Young that Magallon was interviewed by probation officers before his sentence, and Magallon did not discuss anything about the case with the officers.

However, Attorney Correa stressed Magallon not talking to the officers did not mean that he had not shown his “sincere” regret to the victim, for the pain he had caused her.

Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Leija argued Magallon’s sentence should be longer because the victim is still facing emotional trauma from the incident three years after the incident.



“It was difficult for the victim to even come and testify because she was terrified of being in the same room as the defendant. It has been three years and she still cannot live in peace,” DDA Leija stressed.

But Defense Attorney Correa argued the incident was an “out of character” moment for the accused, who has no criminal history. She also added that he has shown a great amount of remorse, and he has a family that relies on him in order to survive.

Judge Young maintained the same sentence for Magallon he originally announced—eight years total, five for the attempted murder and three for the bodily harm inflicted on the victim.

Judge Young then addressed Magallon directly, noting, “You committed a horrible crime in 2019 and are now paying the price. I have no apologies for this. But, you have family support and resources that many others do not have to navigate this sentence. Good luck to you.”