Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

LAPD Shoot, Kill 19-Year-Old Armed with an Airsoft Gun

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice
(7) Comments
125 Views
Share:
Body cam video of an officer involved-shooting where a 19-year-old with an airsoft gun was shot and killed on Saturday, September 17, 2022. (LAPD)

By Robert J Hansen

The Attorney General’s Office announced last week that it is investigating an officer involved-shooting (OIS) that occurred in Los Angeles on September 17 where a 19-year-old holding an airsoft gun that looked like a rifle was killed.

The OIS incident resulted in the death of one individual and reportedly occurred as officers with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) responded to a call for assistance at a residence.

According to a press release, after being notified by local authorities, the California Department of Justice’s California Police Shooting Investigation Team for Southern California deployed to the scene of the incident.

The Los Angeles Police Department released body can footage from the incident which can be seen here.

The officer involved was Officer Luis Navarrete according to an LAPD press release.

According to LAPD, its Southeast Division patrol officers responded to a radio call of a family dispute at a residence in the 400 block of West 102nd Street.

“As the officers approached the residence, a man, later identified as 19-year-old Luis Herrera, came out the front door holding what appeared to be a black rifle,” the statement said.

Airsoft gun that resulted in an officer involved-shooting where a 19-year-old was killed on Saturday, September 17, 2022. (Courtesy of the LAPD)

It was later determined Herrera was holding an airsoft gun.

Officers gave Herrera commands to drop the rifle, however, Herrera did not comply.

LAPD claims Herrera shouldered the rifle and pointed it at the officers, resulting in Officer Navarrete shooting and killing the 19-year-old.

“Herrera was struck by gunfire and fell to the ground,” the statement said.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics arrived and pronounced Herrera deceased.

No one else was injured as a result of the incident according to police.

Herrera’s family has yet to be reached for comment.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated if more information is obtained.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Robert J Hansen is an investigative journalist and economist. Robert is covering the Yolo County DA's race for the Vanguard.

Related posts

7 thoughts on “LAPD Shoot, Kill 19-Year-Old Armed with an Airsoft Gun”

    1. David Greenwald

      It is difficult to imagine a more callous and less compassionate response to such a tragic incident. A human being is dead. We don’t have all the details yet. We know that in many of these incidents mental illness plays a huge role. Even if a full investigation exonerates the police, it is no less tragic and no less a loss for his family and loved ones.

      1. Keith Olson

        I’m talking about the police response here.  You as well as I know that often the police are automatically blamed first then questions asked later.  I watched the video and I feel there was nothing else the police could have done in that situation that wouldn’t have drastically compromised their safety.  Don’t run at police with a pointed gun, real or not.

        1. David Greenwald

          The police response may well turn out to be appropriate here. However, what I draw issue with is the statement, ” Don’t run at police with a pointed gun, real or not.” If you are dealing with someone having a mental health crisis, there is no stating, not to do something. Having had to deal with that with a close family member, there is no reasoning with them. It’s a horrible human tragedy even if police action could not have been averted.

  2. Ron Oertel

    So, I decided to look at the video, and had expected to react with my usual disdain toward the Vanguard as a result.

    I skipped up to the point where the guy was shot, and had a different reaction than I expected.  How sad – especially the understandable reaction of the parents.

    Can’t quite tell exactly how this happened, or how it seemingly happened so quickly. Nor do I know what transpired before that, as I skipped most of that video.

    Probably a good idea to ensure that anyone unstable isn’t carrying around a toy gun (and/or, at least relay that information if/when the police are called). But again, not sure exactly what happened regarding the call, the circumstances, etc.

    1. Robert JHansen Post author

      An ABC 7 news story

      said “The incident unfolded after Herrera had called 911 claiming his father had attacked him and his mother. That call, according to investigators, proved to be untrue.”

      There is a little bit more information for you.

       

      Happy my reporting didn’t elicit an expected visceral response.

       

      1. Keith Olson

        Actually your article here was non-opinionated and just presented some of the facts which is the way I like it.  Too often articles contain the bias of the person writing the story.  Kudos…

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for