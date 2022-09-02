Announcing the 2022 Vanguard Justice Award Recipients

Vanguard Award: Mano Raju, San Francisco Public Defender

Civil Rights Award: Brendon Woods, Alameda Public Defender

Organization Award: Emily Galvin-Almanza/ Partners For Justice

Elected Official Award: Ash Kalra

Law School Award: UCLA COVID Behind Bars Data Project

Formerly Incarcerated Leadership Award: Stephen Liebb, SF Public Defender’s Office

Formerly Incarcerated Leadership Award: James King, Ella Baker Center

Wrongful Conviction Award: Jarrett Adams

Lifetime Achievement: Ellen Eggers

Lifetime Achievement: LaDoris Cardell

The event will take place at 6:00 p.m. (PST) in Sacramento, CA – location to be determined.

The Vanguard is an innovative and cutting edge 501c3 non-profit that trains dozens of court watch interns to monitor and report on court cases in at least eight California counties including San Francisco, Alameda, Sacramento, and Los Angeles. We are also a criminal justice reform watchdog and news group that reports around the country on critical events and host a weekly podcast (Everyday Injustice) featuring leaders in the justice reform movement. Last year the Vanguard helped place at least 50 interns – most of them women of color – in top law schools across the country.

The Vanguard news coverage focuses on criminal justice reform, wrongful convictions, and police reform.

Proceeds from the event will go towards our operations including our journalists and the internship program.

