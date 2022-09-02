Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Announcing the 2022 Vanguard Justice Award Recipients

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice
Leave a comment
25 Views
Share:

Vanguard Award: Mano Raju, San Francisco Public Defender

Civil Rights Award: Brendon Woods, Alameda Public Defender

Organization Award: Emily Galvin-Almanza/ Partners For Justice

Elected Official Award: Ash Kalra

Law School Award: UCLA COVID Behind Bars Data Project

Formerly Incarcerated Leadership Award: Stephen Liebb, SF Public Defender’s Office
Formerly Incarcerated Leadership Award: James King, Ella Baker Center

Wrongful Conviction Award: Jarrett Adams

Lifetime Achievement: Ellen Eggers
Lifetime Achievement: LaDoris Cardell

The event will take place at 6:00 p.m. (PST) in Sacramento, CA – location to be determined.

The Vanguard is an innovative and cutting edge 501c3 non-profit that trains dozens of court watch interns to monitor and report on court cases in at least eight California counties including San Francisco, Alameda, Sacramento, and Los Angeles.  We are also a criminal justice reform watchdog and news group that reports around the country on critical events and host a weekly podcast (Everyday Injustice) featuring leaders in the justice reform movement.  Last year the Vanguard helped place at least 50 interns – most of them women of color – in top law schools across the country.

The Vanguard news coverage focuses on criminal justice reform, wrongful convictions, and police reform.

Proceeds from the event will go towards our operations including our journalists and the internship program.

For more information: Event page

Tickets can also be purchased by checks (or card) and may be mailed to:

Davis Vanguard, PO Box 4715, Davis, CA 95617

https://davisvanguard.networkforgood.com/events/46567-the-vanguard-justice-awards-gala

 

Share:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for