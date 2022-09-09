Breaking News
Explore latest data and updates on COVID in California's county jail system

in: Breaking News, Health Issues, Law Enforcement, State of California
This report is written by the Covid In-Custody Project which partners with the Davis Vanguard to bring reporting on the pandemic in California’s county jails and Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) to the public eye. Visit our website to view and download our data on cases, testing, releases and vaccinations for incarcerated people and staff. 

Here’s a summary of the existing health orders issued by the CA Department of Public Health (CDPH) for correctional facilities:

  • Mandatory testing for unvaccinated jail staff: Issued in July 2021 (full compliance was required by August 2021). All sheriff’s office members working in correctional facilities must report their vaccination status to HR/administration, and unvaccinated members must undergo weekly surveillance testing.
  • Mandatory vaccinations and boosters for jail medical staff: Issued in August 2021 (updated in December 2021 and February 2022). All medical staff members working in correctional facilities must get vaccinated and boosted  by March 1, 2022. Non-medical staff working in medical settings are also subject to the requirement.

In addition to these state-wide orders, local public health officers have issued their own county-wide orders highlighted below. If sheriff’s offices are in compliance, data on positive cases, testing and vaccination rates should be readily available, but this is often not the case. Our report below provides the latest data (compiled from sheriff’s office websites and public records requests) on COVID-19 in some of Northern CA’s county jails.

As of August 2022, our data reports have been halted. New updates coming soon.

Data Sources:
View and download raw data here: www.covidincustody.org/data -> View and download data.
Read reports on data, policies and protocols: www.covidincustody.org/reporting -> County Jails -> “County Name”

On July 15, BSCC Chair, Linda Penner,  requested Sheriffs and Chief Probation Officers to release weekly COVID-19 data for jails and Youth Detention Facilities. This database remains incomplete as many facilities have refused to comply. Further, it does not contain historical data prior to July 20 or data on vaccination uptake. View BSCC data here: http://www.bscc.ca.gov/covid-19-data-dashboard-landing-page/

By Anumita Alur, Anjali Govindapaniker, Yu Na Choi, Sophia Juliana-Baltasar, Alexander Ramirez, and Aparna Komarla

About The Author

The Covid In-Custody Project partners with the Davis Vanguard to report on the pandemic's impact on California's county jails and state prisons. See www.covidincustody.org for more information.

