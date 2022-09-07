Commentary: Can No Longer Ignore Climate Change

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

It’s hot outside. Temperature is weather, not necessarily indicative of climate change. As someone pointed out – there has always been heat waves – some of them have been pretty… well hot.

What climate change is makes heatwaves more frequent and much more extreme. Every year, it seems, we have seen heat waves to the point where previous all-time high records are not just broken – they are shattered.

That happened yesterday. It hit 116 degrees in Sacramento – that’s the hottest day in the history of record keeping in Sacramento. The previous high was 114 set in 1925 – nearly 100 years ago.

CNN reported, “Records were also broken all over the Bay Area, with some cities shattering previous daily records by more than 10 degrees.”

Salt Lake City hit 104 on Monday – that’s the hottest day on record in September. But perhaps more impressive, it’s the 32nd day this year that the temperature has reached 100 degrees, that beats the previous yearly record by a whopping 11 days.

In Billings, Montana, the temperature hit 100 on Monday, that tied the previous record, but it also marked the first time Billings hit 100 degrees twice in the same September.

We’ve always had heat waves, but what we are experiencing is unprecedented in recorded history.

According to CNN, “Scientists say searing heat is part of a global pattern of rising temperatures, and climate change is making heat waves hotter and more frequent.”

Already GHG emissions have helped to heat the planet by 1.2 Celsius since pre-industrial times. That warmer baseline means that “higher temperatures can be reached during extreme heat events.”

After 53 years, last month, Congress pushed through Climate Legislation by a razor-thin 51-50 in the Senate, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie breaking vote.

As the NY Times reported, “All said that the incontrovertible evidence that climate change has already arrived— in the form of frighteningly extreme wildfires, drought, storms and floods afflicting every corner of the United States — has helped build political support.”

The article added, “Increasingly, the sheer volume of real-time data has overwhelmed the well-financed, multidecade strategy of oil, gas and coal companies to sow doubt about the severity of climate change.”

We have already noted earlier this year, that the devastating impact of Climate Change is proceeding at a far-faster pace than scientists expected which makes it more likely that worst case scenarios will play out.

A new study, found that “warming in the Arctic is happening at a much faster rate than many scientists had expected” and it’s happening “t least four times as fast as the global average,” according to significant research published in August.

The Washington Post noted, “Recent studies on subjects including tree mortality in North America and evidence of weakening ice-shelves in Antarctica, combined with a stream of extreme weather events that include last month’s European heat wave and torrential floods of late in Kentucky and South Korea, are providing steady evidence of global warming’s intensifying impact on the planet.”

Of course at this point, it doesn’t really take a climate scientist to see the difference. I notice the difference in the weather just in the 25-plus years since I moved to Davis. There have always been hot days, but what I have noticed is first, it stays warm much longer. We have had heat into October, even November.

Fires have gotten worse. This year, Davis has avoided getting socked in by smoke and fire, but we are still only in early September. We have had fire and smoke socking us in in recent years into October, even November.

The number of hot days has increased. The temperatures during those hot days are hotter. Winter is lasting shorter and shorter. The rainy season, always problematic, have started late and ended early leading to more droughts.

The August report from the IPCC is sobering. “Many of the changes observed in the climate are unprecedented in thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of years, and some of the changes already set in motion—such as continued sea level rise—are irreversible over hundreds to thousands of years,” the report noted.

“However, strong and sustained reductions in emissions of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) and other greenhouse gases would limit climate change. While benefits for air quality would come quickly, it could take 20-30 years to see global temperatures stabilize,” according to the IPCC

That report provides new estimates of the chances of crossing the global warming level of 1.5°C in the next decades, and finds that “unless there are immediate, rapid and large-scale reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, limiting warming to close to 1.5°C or even 2°C will be beyond reach.”

The report shows that “emissions of greenhouse gases from human activities are responsible for approximately 1.1°C of warming since 1850-1900, and finds that averaged over the next 20 years, global temperature is expected to reach or exceed 1.5°C of warming. This assessment is based on improved observational datasets to assess historical warming, as well progress in scientific understanding of the response of the climate system to human-caused greenhouse gas emissions.”

“This report is a reality check,” said IPCC Working Group I Co-Chair Valérie Masson-Delmotte. “We now have a much clearer picture of the past, present and future climate, which is essential for understanding where we are headed, what can be done, and how we can prepare.”

As I sat in the dark last night, 113 degrees outside, no electricity, temperature climbing the house wondering what the next few days would bring, it was yet another reminder of the failure our nation and our planet to heed these dire warnings.